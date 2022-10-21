Eligibility criteria required for Insta Personal Loans

When extending loan offers, lenders assess various factors associated with your financial profile. This is true in all cases, even for insta personal loan offers. In these cases, the only difference is that lenders prepare an offer based on your financial standing. This makes it easier to avail of the advance, minimises delays, and allows lenders to personalise the terms. However, do note that not all individuals qualify for an insta personal loan. Specific lenders have strict protocols, and only a select few get these special offers.

Here are the general criteria lenders expect you to meet to qualify for an insta personal loan.

Have a credit score of 750 or higher

Your credit score is a vital part of your profile, and most lenders assess your credit profile as part of their underwriting protocol. This is because an insta personal loan is an unsecured instrument, so lenders are often more cautious about lending. As such, the credit score becomes the ideal metric for assessment, as your score is based on your credit history.

Individuals with an excellent score often have a perfect repayment track record, have good credit management habits, and have been responsible borrowers in the past. So, based on the score alone, lenders can get reliable insights into your creditworthiness. To qualify for the best insta personal loan offers, try to maintain a CIBIL score closer to 900.

Be an existing customer

An insta personal loan is a tailored offering and one that lenders usually extend only to a select few. These individuals have maintained a good relationship with the lender over the years and have completed several transactions in the past. Moreover, these loans are personalised, and lenders make an offer based on an individual’s current financial standing.

Do note that you will likely have an active insta personal loan offer with a lender that you have engaged with. The easiest way to know if you qualify is to visit their website or contact a relationship manager to inquire about the availability.

Earn a high monthly income

All lenders have a minimum income criterion applicable when offering insta personal loans. Your income is a significant factor because it directly impacts your ability to make timely payments. Moreover, specific lenders only offer insta personal loans to those individuals with a steady income and who earn a high amount every month. This defines your stability and position as a viable insta personal loan candidate.

Note that each lender will have varying requirements, which will further vary based on the city you reside in. So, if you are looking for insta personal loan offers from a specific lender, visit their website and check the income requirements for your residing city. Call the support team to get this information if it isn’t listed.

Maintain a low debt-to-income ratio

To qualify for an insta personal loan, you must have the finances to handle the instrument. While you may meet the income requirements, you must also have the disposable income to handle payments. Repayment is a crucial part of the process, and lenders check whether you have sufficient funds available. Here, the debt-to-income ratio comes into play, and lenders usually prefer a ratio of less than 40%. This means that your income isn’t overburdened, and that you can handle EMIs without the risk of default.

However, if you notice that your debt-to-income ratio exceeds 40%, avoid taking on more credit. Wait until you have cleared your existing obligations and have enough disposable income to handle EMIs comfortably.

Insta personal loan offers are smart financing solutions in almost all instances. These short-term loans are easy to avail and often have cost-effective terms too. Remember that these benefits are exclusive and only candidates who meet the criteria mentioned above can you qualify. One lender to consider when hunting for such an instrument is Bajaj Finserv.

Loaded with features, a Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan can ensure that you have a hassle-free experience. Moreover, you can get cost-effective loan terms and opt for a flexible tenure. Choose a window between 12 and 60 months, and tailor repayment to match your capabilities. You can qualify for a loan of up to Rs. 10 lakh and get the total amount disbursed to your bank account in just 30 minutes*. To get started, check your insta personal loan offer today and borrow funds efficiently.

*Applicable to select customers only.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.