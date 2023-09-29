Elite Power Sports Hosts Spring Classic Zonal Tri-Sport Championships

India, 29th September, 2023: Elite Power Sports Spring Classic zonal tri-sport tournaments held sequentially across Four Zones with teams competing in Volleyball, Kabaddi and Basketball. More than 1,500 athletes from 65+ Universities in India, with a combined on-campus enrolment of more than one million students, sent their athletes to compete in the EPS Spring Classic.

Great Northern Tournament held between 22nd and 31st March 2023 at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara; Royal Central Tournament held between 12th and 25th April 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur; Mighty West Tournament held between 1st and 7th May 2023 at IPS Group of Colleges, Gwalior; and Big South Tournament held between 17th and 24th July 2023 at SRM University, Chennai.

Top Four teams from each zone and each sport qualified for the EPS Spring Classic National Championship 2023.

The Championship had a Total Prize Pool of Rs. 18 Lakhs.

The EPS Spring Classic National Championship 2023 was held from 19th August to 6th September 2023 at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. Several well-known and respected people graced the event, including Mr. Amritpal Singh, Captain Indian Basketball Team, IPS officer Mr. Sukhpal Singh Brar, Volleyball International Player, Arjun Awardees Mr. Gurdev Singh Gill and Mr. Sajjan Singh Cheema, BSF Deputy Commandant Ashwani Kumar, Mrs. Rashmi Mittal Pro-Chancellor, Lovely Professional University etc.

Chief Guest of the Championship Mrs. Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor, Lovely Professional University quoted, “Tournaments like these give University Athletes ample opportunities to compete with top University teams and represent their respective universities at such a high level”.

VOLLEYBALL 19TH TO 23RD AUGUST

Winner - GNDU Goldens representing Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Runner Up - LPU Tigers representing Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

Second Runner Up - LNIPE representing Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior

Third Runner Up – Sathyabama Kings representing Sathyabama University, Chennai

Most Valuable Player – Haranmol from GNDU Goldens

KABADDI 26TH TO 30TH AUGUST Winner - Pacific Royal Blues representing Pacific University, Udaipur

Runner Up - SRM Spikers representing SRM University, Chennai

Second Runner Up - Karpagam representing Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore

Third Runner Up – Akal College representing Akal College of Physical Education, Sangrur

Best Defender - R. Bhakar from Pacific Royal Blues

Best Raider - Rajeev from Pacific Royal Blues

BASKETBALL 2ND TO 6TH SEPTEMBER

Winner - Jain Southern Champs representing Jain University, Bangalore

Runner Up - Patiala Royals representing Punjabi University, Patiala

Second Runner-Up - SRM Spikers representing SRM University, Chennai

Third Runner Up – Hindustan representing Hindustan University, Chennai

Most Valuable Player - Aaron Michael Monteiro from the Jain Southern Champs

All the matches were streamed on Elite Power Sports’ YouTube channel, giving the Athletes a chance to watch and analyse the gameplay. Audiences from around the globe watched the matches and cheered for their favourite players.

Dr. Virji Koul, CEO of Elite Power Sports said, “This is what we mean when we say “Creating Heroes” to work on the ground level and filter the best talents. Heroes are made by the viewers and the skill of the athlete, not by us. We believe that EPS will be the NCAA of India”.

EPS is structured similarly to the United States National Collegiate Athletic Association NCAA, which oversees intercollegiate athletics. EPS is organising First-grade Championships like the Spring Classic Championship 2023, to grow a large fan base of university sports enthusiasts.

The mission of EPS is to create academic and athletic opportunities for India’s young women and men by promoting and commercialising University Sports in India. Eventually serving as a feeder to send Indian athletes to the Olympics, Commonwealth, World Cups etc.

Mr. Mohit Singh Rajawat, COO of Elite Power Sports quotes, “EPS will be coming up with more of such Championships in the coming months with more universities and multiple sports”.

