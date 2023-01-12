Emagia and Osmania University Sign Pact to Accelerate AI and Fintech Innovation

HYDERABAD: - Advancing its commitment to innovations and future-ready workforce, Emagia, USA today announced the launch of Fintech Innovation Labs at OU in collaboration with Osmania Foundation, Hyderabad. Emagia and Osmania Foundation will set up joint Emagia-OU Fintech Innovation Labs at the OU College of Engineering to focus on research and development of the latest digital technology solutions using AI, ML, Blockchain, Web3, IoT, and other technologies aimed to accelerate fintech innovations. An agreement to this effect was signed between Emagia, headquartered in Santa Clara, California USA, and Osmania Foundation, Hyderabad, India.

The global fintech technologies market is a fast-growing market and is expected to reach $698.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030. Financial technology (Fintech) is the application of new technological advancements to physical and software products and services in the finance industry and aims at refining & automating the delivery and use of financial services by implementing several technologies such as application programming interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), blockchain, Web3 including DeFi, CBDCs, NFTs etc and data analytics.

“We look forward to turning the Emagia-OU Innovation Labs into a hub for path-breaking fintech solutions and a hub for empowering today’s students to build the global digital future of tomorrow,” – Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia. “This partnership will help to skill the OU students to become global innovators and grow the nation’s workforce to move effectively from classroom training to AI and Fintech careers in the global market”, said Dr.Ravinder Dandaboina, Vice Chancellor of OU.

Emagia is the leader in fintech with autonomous finance and digital payments solutions for global companies. Osmania University is one of the most prominent universities in India with over 300,000 students on its campuses and affiliated colleges. Emagia-OU Fintech innovation labs will provide the innovation roadmap, mentoring and guidance for OU College of Engineering students for R&D inFintech using the latest and emerging digital technologies.

Emagia will conduct training sessions, global hackathons, and research development programs with OU It also agrees to provide internship opportunities and placements for OU final year students with Emagia and its related companies.

Further, Emagia agrees to sponsor innovation awards for OU final-year students. Also, promoting women’s empowerment in the technology sector, adds Women Innovator Award to motivate young women to be a part of this digital fintech revolution.

