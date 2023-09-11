Emagia Introduces GiaGPT: A Groundbreaking Generative AI Solution for Finance Operations

Hyderabad, September 11, 2023 – Today, Emagia, a leading innovator in Autonomous Finance solutions, announced the launch of GiaGPT, their latest Generative AI solution tailored for finance operations executives.

GiaGPT is designed to transform the way finance professionals interact with their enterprise finance reports, data, and documents. Instead of manual search and analysis methods, executives can now simply chat with GiaGPT and gain rapid insights seamlessly. This unparalleled level of interaction promises to significantly accelerate operational decision-making processes for accounts receivables, accounts payables, and treasury functions.

“With GiaGPT, we’re pushing the boundaries of how finance executives engage with operations data,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia, which was recently named as one of the top fintech companies in the world. “We believe Generative AI will be an essential copilot for finance executives to make faster, better decisions in an increasingly complex business environment. We are excited to be blazing the trail with GiaGPT, the world’s first generative AI solution for order-to-cash operations.”

Key Features of GiaGPT:

Interactive Data and Document Chat: Enables professionals to engage in intuitive conversations with enterprise datasets and documents.

Enables professionals to engage in intuitive conversations with enterprise datasets and documents. Rapid Insights: Instead of sifting through dense reports, executives can receive instantaneous, relevant insights to inform fast and clear decisions.

Instead of sifting through dense reports, executives can receive instantaneous, relevant insights to inform fast and clear decisions. Visual Graphs and Plots: Generates quickly charts and graphs to visualize the information for quick analysis.

Generates quickly charts and graphs to visualize the information for quick analysis. Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing finance systems, ensuring that data is consistent, up-to-date, and readily accessible.

“GiaGPT, like all of Emagia’s cutting-edge AI innovations, is driven by the desire to create exponential impact in the world of finance, increase operational efficiency, amplify human workforce potential, and boost strategic value to business,” Veena Gundavelli said.

For more information on GiaGPT or to schedule a demo, please contact click here or email

emagiainfo@emagia.com

About Emagia:

Emagia is a leading provider in autonomous finance and order-to-cash payments solutions for the finance sector. Emagia’s AI-powered platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables in over 90 countries in over 25 languages. Emagia platform provides multi-language global solutions seamlessly integrated with many ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite and others, banks, credit bureaus, payment providers and many other systems. With a portfolio of products that streamline processes, increase efficiency, and enhance decision-making capabilities, Emagia remains dedicated to empowering finance professionals with state-of-the-art technological solutions. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies and has been called “an innovator” in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, among a bevy of distinctions. Additionally, Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has won notoriety as “Innovator of the Year” at the Women in IT Awards USA.

Emagia’s software development centers are located in Hyderabad, India and the company is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in US.

Connect with Emagia:

Emagia PR: pr@emagia.com

Visit our website: www.emagia.comFollow us on Twitter: @emagiacorpJoin us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmagiaCorporationFollow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/36035/

