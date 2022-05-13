Embark on a road trip to witness beautiful scenes and breathtaking views

The breeze of the ocean penetrates the pores of the skin, refreshing each pore! What else could be more amazing than a long coastal ride on your favorite bike? The East Coast Road, dearly known as the ECR, is the beauty best felt on a bike ride. The Coromandel coast is filled with spicy seafood and ultra smooth asphalt with almost no bumps or potholes. The trees on the roadside and the wind against your face are an invitation to ride more and more, on and on.

The ride from Chennai City to Pondicherry is not just a blank bike ride. The road is studded with exciting adventure sports, theme parks, and abundant views of the plains and the ocean. Mahabalipuram remains an unforgettable stop on the way, along with lakes and rivers that touch the ocean. Every biker needs a relaxing time on a long stretch that will perfectly escape the harsh daily commute. The ECR bike ride is so much more rewarding when the bike is at the destination- a city that has no match in tradition as well as beauty mixed with peace and joy. The numerous hotels and restaurants on the way and at both ends of the trip offer beautiful stays and lodging with attractive prices and amazing amenities.

Ride to Danushkodi is unforgettable and cherishing

The Coromandel Coast does not end with the ECR, but also includes many other routes along the coastline. A ride to Danushkodi is equally unforgettable and cherishing. The specialty of the ride is that it takes the biking experience to the very end of the peninsula, the end of the entire nation. This biking can begin anywhere from Trichy in the north to Madurai in the west to Tirunelveli in the south.

The biking experience is splendid through these long stretches of land, leading to a small, sharp patch of land extending into the sea. The very feeling of riding into the Pamban bridge and further into Danushkodi view point is surreal and unequable. There is a road, a bike and the ocean on both sides. It gives all the solace and peace that any other road can't provide. The tip of Danushkodi-Arichal Munai is 198 km and can be cruised through within a morning. The Danushkodi is enroute to a famous and important pilgrimage-Rameshwaram, known for its Shiva temple.

Tamil Nadu tourism offers a delightful route to Valparai via Aliyar and Attakatti

The numerous villages on the way and the changing terrain slide down the beauty of the very South Indian coastal experience. Stuffed inside the deep Western ghats is the high-rise hill station of Valparai, an indispensable destination for bikers. Tamil Nadu tourism offers a delightful route to Valparai via Aliyar and Attakatti, with winding roads and misty clouds. The destination is so near to the highest peak in the entire Western Ghats, Anamudi.

Furthermore, it shares the same climatic features as Munnar in Kerala. The biking takes you spiraling up into the mountains immediately after crossing the Aliyar dam. The greenery of the route just fills the brain, the heart, and the soul with a chill solace and peace that is very much unique to a bike ride. One can rent a bike from Coimbatore or Pollachi, and nothing is more comfortable than rolling down one's own bike to Pollachi, from where the beauty of Tamil Nadu can be enjoyed to the core.

The route from Pollachi is over 65 km of pure bliss. The hill station provides a warm and comfortable stay at a number of hotels and lodges. Sholayar Dam is an elongated riverine dam which is also the second largest rock dam in Asia, located at Valparai. The ride both up the hill and back to Pollachi is graceful and exotic.

To realize the importance of riding a bike to any destination in the hills of Yercaud, the roads which seamlessly take the biker into the very lap of mother nature. Though the ride up the hill is slightly shorter, the hill climb is not without 20 beautiful hairpin bends. The bikers' result is immediate on the top of the mountains-the Emerald Lake! The place has a high number of viewpoints, and it's a gift of nature and a sight to behold to look at the bright Salem city from the mountain top! It might be strange to name some of the viewpoints "Lady's Seat," "Gent's Seat," etc.

The roads enroute to Yercaud seamlessly take the biker into the very lap of mother nature.

The mist and the humidity make this destination so much more favorable for touring and sightseeing. The Killiyur Falls is a beautiful place to relax and look at the wonderful nature. Yercaud is only a few hours' drive from Bangalore and is an adjacent getaway from Salem.

The biker's bucket list is not complete without the name of Kolli Hills on it. Kolli Hills is one of the Eastern Ghats' unexplored terrains.Are you tired of small hill climbs on your motorcycle and looking for some adventure and thrill? The Kolli hills are ready with a whooping 70 hairpin bends that seem like an endless flow of swirling roads, and what else could be more fun? This makes it one of the hill roads with the highest number of hairpin bends. The Kolli hill ride itself is an emotion that can be felt and relished only by riding yourself up the hill.

The roads never make it boring, and the energy that the hills ooze out as altitude increases is a trance to a throttle bearer. The Kolli hills have well-maintained mountain roads that are predictable and safe. The ride on to the Kolli hills is considered risky and yet rewarding. A ride from Chennai to the Kolli Hills is around 350 km, and a ride from Chennai can be made on a relaxed one-day plan.

Biking at such an altitude gushes your lungs with fresh, clean air that is mixed with all the herbal wealth of the Kolli hills. The Kolli hills provide beautiful stay and dining options and are indeed worth all the ride from where you can shoot out to various sites on the hill station.

What are you waiting for? Get your bike rolling and the adventure begins.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of Tamil Nadu Tourism by the HT Brand Studio Team.