Embrace excellence with the Armed Forces Motivation Cell at Parul University

India, 22nd May 2023: Since its inception, the Vadodara-based centre for higher education, Parul University, has striven to offer an eclectic array of learning opportunities for the candidates so that they can gear themselves on a path of excellence in whichever field they choose. Additionally, personality development, physical education, and a strong sense of service towards society and the country at large have been an integral part of the education imparted at the institute.

The institution body that exemplifies Parul University’s feat of balancing its career-geared approach to education with a strong value system is the Armed Forces Motivational Cell, which is not only known for fostering in candidates a strong work ethic, essential for success in all fields but also has been the driving force behind the success stories of students who harboured the ambition of being selected in the Armed Forces. The Cell works closely with the prestigious NCC (National Cadet Corps) towards inculcating the virtue of grit and discipline in the candidates.

About the Armed Forces Motivational Cell, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University said, “The national spirit has since the very beginning been an important aspect of life at Parul University. We believe that education, above all, is the pathway for the betterment of society, and towards that noble goal, the Armed Forces have always been the finest example of unwavering commitment as they continually overcome staggering odds to protect the nation and serve their countrymen. We are proud to have touched several lives through our Armed Forces Motivational Cell, which brings together several seasoned army personnel to instil a culture of discipline and determination in the cohort. It is worth mentioning that exemplary candidates have also gone on to lead the army life, thus carrying with them the Parul University legacy into a remarkable career in national service.”

On a similar note, Retd. Commander Sanjay Sharma, Director of the Armed Forces Motivational Cell and ex-Indian Navy officer said, “The life of Indian Armed Force officers has, over the years, etched its niche among the most dedicated and selfless professions in the world, and the national heroes have made the country proud on several occasions, be it on the battlefield, the sports arena or at times of distress. This degree of excellence is founded on uncompromised discipline. Through the presence of NCC, the Armed Force Motivation Cell does way more than scouting talented youth for enrolment in the army. Above all, the Cell wants to share a taste of that high-quality determination with the candidates so that even in civilian life, they hold themselves to the standards of excellence they have been taught to follow and achieve significant feats.”

One of the most noteworthy feats of the Cell is the story of Dheeraj Singh, who pursued his degree in Computer Science Engineering at Parul University. Owing to the rigorous training and grooming Dheeraj received under the guidance of expert coaches, esteemed members of the NCC, and experienced and retired army officers who run the Armed Forces Motivation Cell, he secured an impressive AIR 15 in the NCC (National Corps Cadet) Special Entry segment. Also, his superlative performance in NCC earned him the prestigious Prime Minister’s baton, the honour for the “Best All India Cadet (SD) Air Wing’’ at Prime Minister’s rally and the Republic Day Camp, which was held on 28th January 2021.

To further illustrate Dheeraj’s achievements and to attest to the quality grooming he received due to the tireless labour the university puts into each candidate’s dream, it suffices to mention that the Cadet has had to undergo several tests to be selected at the Camp alone. Various selection levels included Unit-level screening, held in Vadodara, followed by a Group Level selection and selection in other subdivisions of Pre RDC -1, Pre RDC-2, and Pre RDC-3, which were conducted in Ahmedabad.

Similarly, in 2022, two candidates from Parul Univerity’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology and active members of the Airwing NCC, Cadet Siddhrajsinh Zala, and Cadet Aman Kapoor, were invited to march at the Garrison Parade Ground in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day. The duo bagging the opportunity to be part of the event of national importance marked Parul University’s representation at the Republic Day Parade for the second time in a row.

Much like the legacy of excellence that Parul University has achieved in academics, research, entrepreneurship, and industry contributions, via its multi-disciplinary and industry-centric education, the success stories of the Armed Forces Motivation Cell suggest that the university occupies a unique position in the Indian Educational landscape by pushing the envelope of 360-degree development through education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To know more visit Parul University | Armed Forces Cell

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.