Embrace Premium, Convenient and Hygienic Dish Washing with LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers

The kitchen is the heart of every home, where food is cooked with so much love. However, this is also a space that can become super messy in no time. Piles of soiled utensils do not just look unpleasant, they also disrupt the hygiene element and lead to health issues.

That's where a reliable dishwasher from LG comes in handy. A trusted name in the business, these dishwashers are perfect to reduce the load of washing utensils and maintain hygiene in your kitchen.

Interestingly, LG offers a range of dishwashers with a premium finish that can bring a sleek, modern design to every kitchen.

Best-in-class features

Remove tough stains and increase hygiene quotient with TrueSteam™Haven't you observed how most dishwashers find it hard to fight tough stains or leave behind a trail of water spots? Not when you own an LG dishwasher.

Their advanced TrueSteam™ technology ensures power cleaning with the help of steam produced by 100-degree boiling water that covers the surface of every dish inside the tub, resulting in sparkling clean dishes including your kadhais and pans.

Clean from every angle with QuadWash™No more manual washing of utensils multiple times, when you have the power of the QuadWash™ in your kitchen. Thanks to its multi-motion arms with 46 spray arms at the top, middle and bottom, and high-pressure jets, the dishwasher helps to get your utensils clean the very first time! Plus, the four multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams at various angles to reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Premium design and sleek finishIf you've been looking for equipment that eases your clutter and at the same time upgrades the aesthetics of your kitchen, you've found a winner in LG dishwashers. Available in Matt Black and Platinum Silver Finish, these sleek colours are sure to add to the visual appeal of every kitchen.

Enjoy noiseless and efficient performance with Inverter Direct Drive™Most dishwashers make loud noises while functioning but that's not the case with LG. It’s models come with an Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor with fewer moving parts, so that you get quiet and efficient performance at every step. Moreover, it's far more energy efficient than conventional motors and is equally durable. Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty.

Convenient loading and enhanced flexibility with EasyRack™ PlusThere's nothing more important than convenience in a kitchen! That's why LG has an easy-to-adjust on-the-fly racking system that can shift to handle any challenge your dishes face!

You can load the dishes the way you want, thanks to the flexibility offered by its foldable tines. Plus, there's an option to adjust the height of the upper rack to two different levels to accommodate taller items. And if that wasn't enough – there's more space for items that are hard to fit.

The list of advanced features doesn't end here.

Opt for the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in less than an hour, or gently clean delicate dishes while power washing heavy-duty utensils with Dual Zone Wash.

Additionally, LG dishwashers require less water consumption* and are energy-efficient, helping you save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

Connectivity, Convenience and Customisation with SmartThinQ™Experience a whole new world of convenient, world-class features with the LG ThinQ™ app. You can download new wash cycles to cater to your needs to tackle pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care.

What's more, users also have the option to have personalised dishwasher cycles to select different cleaning options. And if you are forever hustling and forget that it's time to clean the dishwasher, worry not. Activate the Machine Clean Reminder that will remind you to run a cleaning cycle after every 30 cycles!

Lastly, there's Smart Diagnosis that will help you solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone!

All in all, dishwashing is a tedious process. LG makes it easy and simple with its range of dishwashers!

(*Less water consumption than traditional washing method)Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of LG by HT Brand Studio.