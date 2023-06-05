Embrace The Future of Social Investing With Kambria and ProBit Global

Kambria (KAT), a new project joining the ProBit Global ecosystem, is an open innovation platform for Deep Tech (AI, Robotics, Blockchain, VR/AR, IoT). Via the Kambria Network, anyone can collaborate in researching, developing and commercializing deep tech solutions and get rewarded fairly for their contributions.



One of their initiatives is Kambria DAOs. In a nutshell, it is a way for the community to co-own technology. If you are interested in co-owning a technology, you can join the DAO of that solution to decide the development and commercialization of it, and earn shared revenue when the solution is commercialized.

What is a DAO?

A DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is a groundbreaking form of organization that operates on the principles of decentralization and autonomy, enabled by blockchain technology. Unlike traditional hierarchical structures, DAOs are built on a network of smart contracts, removing the need for central authority and putting decision-making power directly in the hands of participants.

Each Kambria DAO is started by a Dev Team submitting their proposal with a solution that they can develop and release for a community of users to co-own. The community collectively buys into the solution by participating in the DAO using Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens. The Dev Team then starts to develop the solution, providing ongoing progress reports.

The DAO, as owners of the solution, will decide and contribute to the commercialization of the solution, as well as earn revenue for their contributions.

With the vision to shape the future of technology where technology is open and contributes more to society, Kambria is launching the first three DAOs on their network:

Pet Care Robot DAO as a Tech Savvy Community Takes Care Of Pets

Ocean Cleanup Robot DAO to Accelerate Towards The Circular Economy

Mine Clearing Robot DAO as a Community Action to Heal the Earth

How To Invest And Participate In Kambria DAOs

Using either USDT or KAT tokens bought on ProBit Global, interested users can buy DAO LP (Liquidity Pool) tokens on the Kambria platform (with the DAO created and run on XDAO). Once they have bought these tokens, they may select a DAO of their choice and participate in the day-to-day running of the organization.

Kambria offers private DAO LP token sales for big investors, team and partners, and public offers for various communities to participate. Kambria DAO LP tokens are Revenue Sharing Tokens, which are designed to be beneficial for DAO members. DAO members will be rewarded instantly at the time of recording revenues. Among DAO members who hold LP tokens, the top fund contributors and most active members may join the DAO Council and contribute to decision-making for the DAO. In terms of revenue split, 70% of DAO revenue from solution services will be allocated to service implementation, and 30% will go to DAO fund contributors.

How to Become a DAO Contributor

If you are interested in contributing funds to the DAO, to become an owner of Kambria’s DAO technology solutions and benefit from revenue sharing, check out this article for a demonstration on how to join.

Join the Kambria Network by bookmarking their Tokenomics page for important milestone updates, announcements and token statistics. Be sure to follow Kambria’s social channels for latest updates of their activities, especially the Kambria Discord Community.

DAOs have gained significant attention in recent years for their potential to disrupt traditional organizational structures across various sectors. They are being utilized for crowdfunding, decentralized finance, art collectives, and more. The possibilities are vast, and ProBit Global is proud to list a project on the cutting edge of this innovation and collaboration.

ProBit Global is excited to give traders a chance to earn KAT tokens with their latest trading competition. Register now and compete to win a share of 1,000,000 KAT tokens. Find out more about the Kambria (KAT) Trading Competition on ProBit Global.

ABOUT PROBIT GLOBAL

Founded in 2018, ProBit Global is a Top 20 cryptocurrency platform featuring access to more than 800 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 different markets. ProBit Global aims to position itself as a world-class exchange for both crypto enthusiasts and novice investors, and boasts a user base of more than 2,000,000 active users, globally.

With a powerful crypto trading interface, easy integration for automated crypto trading bots, fiat on-ramp support for 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages, ProBit Global has all the features to make your cryptocurrency trading experience easy.

To learn more, visit probit.com.

For more information visit: https://www.probit.com/en-us/hc/1000000693951-Kambria-KAT-Trading-Competition

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.