Embrace the true beauty of ethnic fashion with Divena

The power duo Charu Dudani and Akshay Dudani wanted to create something which would highlight sustainable fashion for everyone, so they started a clothing brand, "Divena", meaning blessings for the diva in you. They started the brand in 2015 to share their passion for fashion and styling with everyone, and believed that fashion should not be limited to any individual style or size. The concept for "Divena" came from Mrs Charu Dudani, co-founder and fashion director. She had experience as a designer and model, and Mr Akshay Dudani, founder and CEO, who knew a lot about business. Divena is now known as one of the best women's clothing manufacturer and a renowned premium brand for ethnic wear.

Divena will soon be launching a premium ready-to-wear brand for millennial Men and a premium skincare range 'Cosse". Their aim is constantly evolving and expanding to target different audiences.

Divena has its foundations in Jaipur, explains the importance of customary craftsmanship. Each piece is carefully curated and designed with affection and flawlessness while guaranteeing the best quality from their Indian ethnic wear assortment, additionally it is mindfully designed with meticulousness, utilizing excellent textures and embellishments that add to the magnificence of the clothing while at the same time imbuing a contemporary pizazz, making it ideal for current ladies who need to look and feel their best. Through its exquisite collection of ethnic clothing for women, the brand is inspired by the vibrancy and diversity of its culture. Divena provides a selection of ethnic outfits for various occasions, including weddings, festivals, and even everyday wear.

The team at Divena believes that every woman has the right to feel beautiful and self-confident in her skin. The brand is committed to bringing you the best ethnic wear as it also believes in the inclusion of all shapes and sizes, offering sizes and styles to fit all body types and sizes. Divena is the go-to place for women who want to look and feel their best in typical Indian ethnic wear. They have traditional designs as well as modern takes on old favourites. The goal of Divena is to give women the tools they need to embrace their cultural heritage and show who they are through fashion with Divena's stunning one-of-a-kind ethnic collection.

Divena caters to their customer's specific requirements by offering eye-catching silhouettes and fashionable designs without Ethnic Wear Assortment. They plan to cause each lady to feel certain, great, and lovely. The brand also provides cutting-edge Western attire to experience the magic of timeless style and elegance in every walk of life.

Divena has earned respect and serves clients on e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, and so on, and its website divenaworld.com. They offer a large variety of ethnic wear choices for ladies in India and abroad. Their assortment highlights customary and contemporary styles, including hefty size pieces of clothing, Kurtas and Kurtis, Suits, Lehengas, Ethnic Dresses, Co-ord Sets, tops and tunics in sizes that take care of all body types. Check out its huge range of collections now!

