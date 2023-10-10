Embracing the Golden Years: The Other side of 60

‘53 years, 9 months and 24 days that’s how long my soul mate and I were married’, reminisces Mr. Gera, an octogenarian who had to reengineer his life after his wife’s death. He continues, ‘We had our tiffs but she was the light of my life and when she left - nothing made sense anymore’

Maintaining and managing the home they had lovingly built, became a chore and he was not willing to disturb his daughter’s well-settled life in her own matrimonial home by clinging to her for his needs or company. Mr. Gera was fortunate to eventually find a new home amongst people his own age at a senior living facility in Delhi NCR ensuring proximity to friends and family without being a burden for them.

The Senior citizen population is expected to grow to almost 320 million by 2050 constituting 20% of Indian population so by no means is Mr. Gera’s predicament one-off. With advancements in medical science and modern society focusing a lot on nuclear families and independence the hunt for a suitable place to spend their golden years has become a reality for a sizable section of the Indian population and that’s the not the only service they are in need of.

The Senior Care industry is mushrooming, buoyed up by seniors being educated and financially independent, rising nuclear families and more and more NRIs coming back to India post-retirement. A host of specialized service providers such as Home care, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Travel and Tour Operators, Hobby classes, specialized medical care for the super seniors and much more have come into existence.

The sector though is still nascent and needs to establish a cohesive voice so that they can get the support needed from the government and build awareness amongst audiences to optimally function and this cannot be done independently by players. This is why ASLI (Association of Senior living India) with 12 years of experience, pan India presence has emerged as a platform for Seniors, their needs and the needs of the sector.

Mr. Adarsh Narahari, Chairman of ASLI elaborates on the journey so far, “ASLI is India’s first and only association for senior care. It brings together a pool of all key senior care operators from across the country. The goal being to leverage the learning from across fields of senior care to enhance quality of service, practices and to also promote the sector amongst seniors and key stakeholders at large.”

He also goes on to point out crucial support the sector needs from central and state governments to enable it to service the growing senior segment. A comprehensive reverse mortgage policy, special zones for housing for seniors across geographies, insurance for senior care operators across the spectrum of offerings and a relook at 18% GST on senior care services are some of the most pressing issues affecting the sector.

Unlike yesteryears the seniors today wish to engage in a host of activities from entertainment, socializing, charity, travel and while they do wish to live it up, they also do need assistance as well. Medical, Emotional, legal, Financial, Digital Savviness, Security are all areas of concern and need to be addressed keeping long term goals in mind. In the developed countries the concept of ‘Grey Gap year’ is catching up where in people are taking time off to work out their plans for the senior years and mentally aligning with what they would need in the future. Most Indian families though still shy away from any such conversation and refuse to acknowledge the need for any planning.

One overwhelming aspect of regular life are the mundane chores which start to become difficult to manage with advancing age. Dr. N.C Saxena a retired IAS Officer says, ‘Since I retired at 60, I kept thinking my wife deserves to retire from her chores and responsibilities too, so we shifted to The Golden Estate, Faridabad where she no longer has to worry about maid woes, groceries or appliances conking off.’ Sayee Rajangam, 74 who lives at Reflections, a Primus Senior Living facility in Bangalore totally concurs. She says the reason she and her husband chose to live in a senior care facility were primarily security and freedom from daily chores and their family and friends completely supported their decision.

Senior Living facilities, where independence is as important as care, security, and companionship are a far cry from the decrepit old age homes made famous by Bollywood movies. Well-appointed suites with staff available to take care of all needs, food as per dietary requirements, frequent programs for entertainment, physical activity and spiritual knowledge coupled with the assurance of 24X7 help at hand in case required are a great option for the modern day seniors. Dipti Sinha who has been residing at Ashiana Bhiwadi for quite some time sums it up rather well, ‘Come and live here to get away from mundane woes of daily life, loneliness and insecurity. The attentive staff is a boon for anyone with failing health and in need of constant care.’

