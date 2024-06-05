Emerging 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies in 2024-25

Technology is now an inseparable part of people’s lives, and it impacts all spheres of human activity, including the sphere of healthcare. The constant advancement has brought better treatment and diagnostic tools for patients and placed pressure on hospitals to find digital solutions that improve processes and results. As such, several healthcare software development firms are emerging to meet this demand.

The global healthcare software market is expected to be valued at $104 billion by 2030, as stated by the Healthcare Technology Report. This list of the 10 emerging healthcare software developers for 2024-25 showcases organizations using technology to enhance record keeping, information sharing, and healthcare delivery.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

These rankings of the emerging healthcare software companies are based on the following:

Expertise in Software Development: Technical proficiency and innovation in healthcare solutions. Project Portfolio: Quality and quantity of healthcare projects completed. Technology Stack: Modernity and robustness of technologies used. Compliance with HIPAA: Adherence to standards ensuring patient data security. Customer Feedback: Reviews and testimonials reflecting reputation and client satisfaction. Team Size and Expertise: Capacity to handle large-scale, complex projects.

Here are the emerging healthcare software firms set to make significant impacts in 2024-25.

Emerging 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies in 2024 - 2025

GeekyAnts specializes in healthcare software development and digital solutions, with a focus on FHIR, HIPAA, and HL7 compliance. With a team of over 300 experts, they have completed more than 700 projects and formed over 30 tech partnerships with industry giants. Notably, they are proud partners of Vercel (the creators of Next.js) and GitHub.

Operating from the US, India, and the UK, GeekyAnts serves clients globally, providing a wide range of services including web and mobile app development, AI and ML integration, UX/UI design, DevOps, and digital transformation. Their global presence ensures seamless task completion across different time zones. The team includes core contributors to React Native and Flutter. GeekyAnts has developed notable open-source projects such as gluestack-ui, a universal, unstyled, and themed component library, and the widely popular NativeBase library for React Native, which boasts 19.8k stars on GitHub. Other significant projects include BuilderX and Flutter Gauges. They also maintain the world’s largest React Native community with over 7,400 members.

Major Clients: Over 500+ world-class companies, such as ICICI Securities, Darden, MPL, PayPoint, @atsign, and Pepperfry, trust us with their vision.

Tech Stacks: Tech stacks include React, next.js, React Native, Flutter, Node.js, GraphQL, Angular, Nest.js and many more.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: GeekyAnts offers an affordable hourly rate ranging from $25 to $49. Their commitment to quality is reflected in their impressive Clutch rating of 4.8/5 stars, based on 91 reviews.

2. 10Clouds

10Clouds is an experienced team specializing in custom product development and design, focusing on AI and Blockchain technologies. Since 2009, they have delivered digital solutions for over 500 companies worldwide. They offer AI consultation services, prototype development, final product delivery, design enhancements, and rapid staffing solutions tailored to clients' business objectives. This comprehensive approach makes them a go-to choice for businesses seeking impactful digital solutions.

Tech Stacks: Technologies such as Python, React, Django, AWS, and more.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is demonstrated by their impressive Clutch rating of 4.9, based on 85 reviews. Their services are provided at hourly rates of $50 to $99.

3. Chetu

Chetu, a leading US-based software development company, specializes in healthcare software solutions, including doctor-patient interaction, data exchange, symptom tracking, and centralized medical data management. Founded in 2000, Chetu offers global tailored services to startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies. With offices in Sunrise, Florida, and across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Chetu is at the forefront of harnessing AI and ML models for the next generation of medical software, enhancing capabilities and efficiencies.

Tech Stacks: Chetu Inc. is proficient in various technologies, including PHP, Swift, C++, Golang, SQL, Python, .NET, Ruby on Rails, Perl, and Flutter.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: Based on 73 reviews, their commitment to quality and performance has earned them a rating of 4.5 on Clutch. They provide services at an hourly rate of $50 to $99.

4. TatvaSoft

TatvaSoft is a prominent Custom Software Development and Enterprise Mobile Apps provider with a strong history of delivering successful solutions globally. Their expertise extends to healthcare services, covering patient data analytics, medical device management, patient care portals, electronic health record systems, and more. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and India, TatvaSoft aims to deliver leading-quality custom software development services across all industry verticals.

Tech Stacks: Their technical expertise covers various technologies like Java, Node.js, Flutter, React Native, Vue.js, Xamarin, and Angular.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: TatvaSoft's dedication to client growth and project success has earned them an overall rating of 4.9 based on 40 reviews. They offer their services at an affordable rate of less than $25 per hour.

5. Innowise

Innowise, a global provider of custom software solutions and IT services with central development locations in Europe and representative offices worldwide boasts a team of 1600 IT professionals. Established in 2007, they specialize in boosting business ventures through innovative technology, particularly in developing healthcare apps and collaborating with medical facilities, healthcare companies, and telehealth businesses across the USA and Europe. Their expertise spans healthcare, data analytics, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, Internet of Things, and synthetic/virtual reality technologies.

Tech Stacks: React, React Native, Flutter, Kotlin, Swift, and more.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: They charge an hourly rate between $25 and $49. Their impressive Clutch rating of 4.9/5, based on 39 reviews, illustrates their reliable and innovative software development process.

6. Itransition

Itransition is a trusted global software development company recognized for its innovative healthcare solutions catering to medical professionals and pharmaceutical companies. With over 20 years of experience, Itransition offers a comprehensive range of services, including consumer health apps and clinical and health management systems. Their team of over 3000 IT professionals, spanning diverse skills and robust technology expertise, ensures the successful handling of software projects of any scale and complexity for clients across more than 30 countries.

Technology Stack: Salesforce, NetSuite, SAP Commerce, Odoo, AWS, and Azure.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: Earned an impressive average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Clutch based on 39 reviews. Their services are available hourly between $25 and $49.

7. Eleks

Eleks, a well-established software development firm renowned for its specialized healthcare software solutions in the USA, boasts a global workforce of over 15,000 professionals. Their comprehensive services encompass business consulting, healthcare software development, cybersecurity, and software integration. Eleks has extensive experience, having completed over 1,000 projects across various domains. Their substantial expertise in healthcare software development makes them a preferred choice for companies seeking efficient and quality software solutions.

Tech Stacks: Proficiency in DevOps, VR/AR/MR, IoT, market research, digital enterprise solutions, UX consulting, nearshore development, and software development.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: Boasting a 4.8 rating from 29 reviews on Clutch, their commitment to quality and customer success is evident. Services are priced between $50 to $99 per hour.

8. Arkenea Inc

Established in 2011, Arkenea Inc. is a US-based company dedicated to serving healthcare businesses, hospitals, health tech companies, and startups. Specializing in designing and developing HIPAA-compliant web and mobile healthcare applications, Arkenea focuses exclusively on comprehensive healthcare software development, catering to healthcare organizations, healthcare tech entrepreneurs, and Fortune 500 companies. Their broad portfolio covers various software development services.

Tech Stack: Technologies like MySQL, PHP, Laravel, and AWS.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: Arkenea Inc. has a 4.9 rating based on 14 Clutch reviews and offers services at an hourly rate of $50 to $99.

9. LeewayHertz

LeewayHertz, a USA-based software development company, specializes in scalable healthcare industry solutions. They focus on customer needs to develop solutions that enhance healthcare security and efficiency, covering telemedicine software, remote patient monitoring systems, patient engagement solutions, mobile health app development, and IoT health software.

Tech Stacks: Node.js, Java, React Native, Vue.js, Swift, and Flutter.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: LeewayHertz has a high Clutch rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on nine reviews and offers services at an hourly rate of $50 to $99.

10. Kanda Software

With over 25 years of experience, Kanda Software specializes in supporting leaders in the digital health industry with product design, development, implementation, and support. It particularly focuses on highly regulated healthcare software. Kanda Software brings extensive experience in helping healthcare firms succeed and offers various healthcare software solutions.

Tech Stacks: Java development, .NET development, Ruby on Rails, C++, SharePoint, and more.

Hourly Rate & Client Satisfaction: With a remarkable 4.9 rating on Clutch based on 9 reviews, They deliver high-quality solutions at an hourly rate of $50 to $99.

Conclusion

Each company mentioned above has demonstrated excellence and innovation, ensuring they stand out in the competitive landscape of healthcare software development. Their contributions are poised to transform the healthcare industry, delivering better patient outcomes and streamlining operations within healthcare facilities.

Healthcare Software Development FAQs

Q1. What Questions Should You Ask When Hiring Healthcare Software Companies?

When hiring a healthcare software company, ask about the following:

Security protocols for patient data (HIPAA compliance) and disaster recovery.

Compliance with healthcare regulations like HIPAA and HITRUST.

Project management methodologies and communication practices.

Team's experience with similar healthcare projects and technology proficiency.

Custom development options and functional expertise (e.g., appointment scheduling, telemedicine).

Scalability, integration with existing systems, and data exchange capabilities.

Ongoing support, maintenance services, and handling updates.

Consider industry experience, team composition, technology stack, and client reviews.

These questions and considerations help you choose a software development partner that is aligned with your needs and project success.

Q2. How to Choose a Medical Software Development Company?

To select the right medical software development company, follow these steps:

Define Goals: Identify needed software solutions like EHR systems or telemedicine platforms. Research Companies: Seek reputable firms with a healthcare software development focus. Evaluate Expertise: Check for expertise in compliance, data security, and HIPAA regulations. Review Portfolios: Request examples of previous healthcare projects. Check Online Presence: Look for industry recognitions and awards. Ask for References: Contact previous clients for insights into performance. Prioritize Compliance: Choose companies emphasizing data security and compliance. Consider Value: Focus on value, not just cost, for improved patient care and efficiency. Discuss Strategy: Ensure alignment with healthcare goals and regulations. Assess Communication: Ensure communication aligns with expectations. Shortlist Candidates: Narrow down to companies meeting healthcare criteria. Request Proposals: Send project briefs and request proposals from shortlisted firms. Conduct Interviews: Evaluate proposals and meet to assess capabilities. Select Partner: Choose the best fit based on a thorough evaluation.

Q3. How Much Does Healthcare Software Development Cost?

Healthcare software development costs can range from $50,000 to $500,000, depending on project complexity, features, technology stack, and the development team's location. Here are estimated costs for various types of healthcare software:

Telemedicine Applications: $75,000 to $250,000

$75,000 to $250,000 EHR/EMR Systems: $100,000 to $500,000

$100,000 to $500,000 Mental Health Apps: $60,000 to $150,000

$60,000 to $150,000 Remote Monitoring Apps: $50,000 to $500,000+

$50,000 to $500,000+ Patient Portals: $75,000 to $250,000

$75,000 to $250,000 Hospital and Clinic Management Apps: $100,000 to $300,000

According to DesignRush, the leading 50 medical software development companies charge an average of $57 per hour. Approximately 5.7% of these companies are willing to work on projects with a minimum budget of $1,000, while 7% require a budget of $50,000 or more.

Q4. Why is India the Preferred Destination for Outsourcing Healthcare Services?

India is the leading destination for outsourcing healthcare services due to several key advantages:

Market Leadership: Today, India has over 65% of the global offshored IT services market and 46% of the global BPO market.

Today, India has over 65% of the global offshored IT services market and 46% of the global BPO market. Skilled Workforce: India has a strong talent pool for medical coding and billing, and software development, making outsourcing a high-quality proposition.

India has a strong talent pool for medical coding and billing, and software development, making outsourcing a high-quality proposition. Cost-Effective Solutions: The labour cost is relatively low in India, making it much cheaper for healthcare organizations.

The labour cost is relatively low in India, making it much cheaper for healthcare organizations. Advanced Technology: Indian companies employ state-of-the-art technologies in services such as medical transcription, coding, billing, teleradiology, and healthcare software solutions.

Indian companies employ state-of-the-art technologies in services such as medical transcription, coding, billing, teleradiology, and healthcare software solutions. Regulatory Compliance: Indian firms are aware of international healthcare rules and laws such as HIPAA and act accordingly and securely.

Indian firms are aware of international healthcare rules and laws such as HIPAA and act accordingly and securely. English Proficiency: The majority of people worldwide speak English, so there are no language barriers when interacting with clients from different parts of the world.

The majority of people worldwide speak English, so there are no language barriers when interacting with clients from different parts of the world. Time Zone Advantage: The time zone difference in India enables businesses to provide services 24/7 and to complete tasks quickly.

These factors make India the most preferred destination for outsourcing various healthcare services, such as medical transcription, coding, billing, software development, and teleradiology.

Q5. How Long Does It Take to Develop a Medical App?

The development timeline for a medical app varies based on its complexity:

Basic Healthcare App: 4-6 Months

Features: Appointment booking, patient records, telemedicine consultations, essential prescription management.

Intermediate Healthcare App: 6-9 Months

Features: Remote patient monitoring, in-app communication, EMR transactions, AI-based decision support.

Advanced Healthcare App: 12-18 Months

Features: Extensive customization, integration with EMRs and IoT devices, AI diagnostics, real-time monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

The development time depends on the app's sophistication and the required functionalities.

List Compiled by Heylin Spark

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.