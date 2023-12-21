Emerging Brands on The Radar for Christmas Gifting

Carlton London Step into the world of sophistication with Carlton London, a distinguished lifestyle brand shaping the landscape of British fashion since 1992. Committed to making fashion and lifestyle accessible and inspiring globally, Carlton London presents a curated selection of Holiday Gifting Delights.

Experience the charm of their Fragrance Gift Sets, capturing the essence of a British winter in every spritz. Transform your surroundings with the warm glow of Cozy Candles, evoking the tranquillity of a countryside retreat. Indulge in the luxurious Personal Care gift range, embodying refinement and elegance.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Carlton London effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary charm, offering the perfect fusion of cosiness and style for all gifting occasions. Immerse yourself in the spirit of holidays with gifts that reflect a legacy beyond boundaries.

Saral Home

Saral Home is a sustainable homegrown textile brand that elevates your space with its cost-effective and exquisite collection. The products are consciously crafted, enhancing the elegance and comfort of your home, making every corner uniquely yours. Each piece represents the amalgamation of tradition and modernity. Be it Living, Dining, Bath, or Bedroom, Saral Home keeps every corner of your home covered this festive season. From Decorative Jute and Cotton Table Mats to Diamond Rugs and Bathmats to Bed Covers, these masterfully crafted pieces are the best and most unique options to give your loved ones and celebrate the occasion by giving the gift of comfort. These products are 100% certified and free from hazardous substances, so you can rest assured that your loved ones are safe.

Que by M

Que by M is an online jewellery brand that designs 18K gold and lab-grown diamond collections. Celebrate the Christmas season with sparkling gifting options from Que by M. Choose from their range of bracelets, bangles, rings, chains, pendants, and earrings. Some curated 18K gold jewellery pieces for gifting include the C Heart Ring, Rubina Set Earrings, Nazar Earrings, and Candilicious Bracelet.

Que by M’s lab-grown diamond jewellery collection lets you dazzle at Christmas parties. Try their Starry Charm Bracelet, La Merinda Earrings, or Panache Ring for perfect sparkly gifting options for that special someone. Que by M’s jewellery pieces are designed for daily wear without breaking the bank. Your budget doesn’t have to limit your access to genuine, beautiful pieces. Visit www.quebym.com. and be spoiled by choice.

Perenne

Perenne - A brand that started the Clean beauty movement in India with its launch of skin care products in 2017 and has built itself up through the years by satisfying clients with result-oriented skin care and hair care products. Perenne is well known for the best efficacy of its product range. It’s a feedback-driven brand and is getting popularized by word of mouth. Perenne Cosmetics is the best destination if you or your loved ones are looking for Clean beauty products this Christmas. Perenne has pioneered hybrid beauty products which consist of skincare benefits in makeup products. Targeting common skin and hair problems of people, Perenne has launched products like Invisible sunscreen with vitamin C, Makeup setting spray with Niacinamide and Hyaluronic acid, Hair strengthening serum for anti-hair loss, and Sharing is Caring. Gift your loved one these beautifully curated skin and hair care gift boxes.

Mai Soli

This holiday season, transcend ordinary gifting with Mai Soli, with meticulous craftsmanship and genuine leather products that exude timeless elegance. At Mai Soli, our commitment to excellence is not just a claim; it’s woven into every piece we craft. Our name, Mai Soli, resonates with the essence of Never Alone, signifying the eternal bond our products forge with their users. Present your loved ones with luxurious handcrafted leather products that seamlessly blend fashion, utility, and lasting durability. We are more than just a brand - we are creators. By manufacturing the leather in our tannery, we ensure an unmatched level of quality, offering pure, premium-quality leather. Explore a range of products for both men and women—bags, wallets, laptop bags, and more and make this Christmas unforgettable with Mai Soli. Visit us at: www.maisoli.in

The Nosh House

The Nosh House is a new-age cloud kitchen startup based in Bangalore serving global, Indian, and fusion cuisine. The start-up was initiated by Sharad Agarwal in 2017 after realizing how different organizations want to provide the best food facilities to their employees. Sharad embarked on the journey to introduce the best quality gourmet food in the corporate food court. The Nosh House believes in delivering fresh food prepared every day and hence all the products are free from chemicals and preservatives. The festive season has approached, and it is the time to treat yourself and your loved ones with The Nosh House’s signature dishes as part of their Christmas menu that is currently the talk of the town. These hugely popular dishes include Peppermint Chocolate Patties, German Stollen Bread, Christmas Fruit Mince Tart, Rich Plum Cake, special Christmas gift hampers, and many more delicacies to celebrate and relish the festivities with your loved ones.

WeaverStory

WeaverStory, a premium craft-led textile-initiated brand was created in 2015, to restore the Indian handloom heritage and make it an organised market where there is a livelihood for the craftsmen while ensuring genuine and high-quality products reach discerning customers. The brand deals with high-quality and authentic handwoven and hand-crafted products. WeaverStory has launched its collection of handwoven Pashmina stoles that display Kashmir’s intricate traditional embroideries featuring Tilla Dozi, Soznikari, Paper Mache, and Kalamkari work, so you can wrap your loved ones in warmth this festive season. The festive bright and soft pashmina stoles make a statement for the holiday season. Embrace the chilly festive season with WeaverStory’s Pashmina collection to create long-lasting memories of warmth and happiness.

XO Curls

The XO Curls range of Curl Therapy products is specially formulated for Indian wavy, curly, frizzy, or dry curls. With a pleasing natural lavender fragrance, this Curl Therapy range from #TheCurlyHairExpert in India focuses on hydration across pre-wash oil, shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and definition gel. XO Curls, one of this year's emerging brands, is redefining curly hair care. Founded by Tanya Eldred Bhat, the brand's vision is clear: to celebrate the uniqueness of curly hair and provide a good hair day, every day. They offer a range of products and accessories designed for wavy and curly hair types, with the XO Curls Detangling Comb being a customer favourite. The brand’s Curl Therapy Range is the perfect gifting choice for all your curly-haired loved ones this Christmas!

Club York

Club York is a homegrown fast fashion casual wear brand catering to men & women both with new & fresh styles every week. It is the brainchild of Aayush Dhawan, the scion of York Exports Pvt Ltd. The parent company, founded in 1954, is now a third-generation family business that played a pioneering role as one of Ludhiana's first knitwear exporters. The brand has recently launched stylish jackets and fashion-forward designs in the Plus sizes, perfect for holiday gifting this year. The brand envisions strengthening its position as a leading fashion organization, making it an all-inclusive fashion brand to look forward to this festive season.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.