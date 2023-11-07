Emerging brands to keep tabs on for this festive season

1. Amouve

Amouve is a luxury organic bedding, bath and home brand from India that ships internationally. Each product with the Amouve label is sustainably sourced and sumptuously woven for long-lasting comfort.

The range comprises organic cotton bed sheets in Queen/Double, King and Customized sizes, Fitted elastic sheets, bath towels, bathroom mats, hand and face towel sets, Kapok, Neem, Formaldehyde free memory foam pillows and an extensive pillow menu. Amouve is also the first in India to introduce Hand-tufted, toxin-chemical-free orthopaedic (ilavam panju) Organic Kapok Mattresses along with Natural Latex+Coir Mattresses. Amouve has recently introduced high thread count bed sheets in 600 TC and 1000 TC along with Belgian Flax Linen Bedding that feels airy and comfortable.

Amouve considers among its loyal patrons the likes of Taj Hotels. The brand's products make for thoughtful gifts for Diwali, Housewarming, Anniversaries or just about any occasion. Check them out on www.amouve.com.

2. The Nosh House

The Nosh House is one brand you cannot miss out on this festive season! A hugely popular new-age cloud kitchen in Bangalore, the brand’s core propositions - freshness, quality ingredients, classy menu, and innovation –have hit all the right chords with its customers, being one of the highest-rated brands on the ordering Apps. It also won Times Hospitality Icons – Best Cloud Kitchen award twice, in the years 2021 and 2023.

The brand serves contemporary Global, Indian and Fusion cuisines: no artificial flavours, and no added preservatives. Talk about innovation, the baked version of a traditionally deep-fried Indian delicacy Gujiya is the most sought-after item during festivals! Then there are fusion items like Samosa Calzone. With customised starter options, the brand is perfect for your festive parties and corporate events. Add to it the customized festive gift boxes, and you are good to go!

3. Label Divya Aggarwal

Founded in October 2022, Divya Aggarwal is a luxurious eponymous couture label that captures the essence of Indian wear with a contemporary twist. With the harmonious interplay of exquisite fabrics, elegant silhouettes, and captivating drapes; the brand strives to create luxurious couture pieces that exude elegance, grace, and a timeless appeal, allowing every woman to feel confident and radiant.

As the festive season approaches, Divya Aggarwal Studio is witnessing a surge in the demand for their figure-enhancing corset tops, gracefully flowing skirts, intricately draped sarees, embellished capes, and meticulously hand-adorned lehengas. These exquisite pieces are available in a captivating array of colours and styles, catering to the diverse preferences of their discerning clientele. With their upcoming AW’23 collection, Divya Aggarwal continues to enchant fashion enthusiasts by offering a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity. The Fusion look, marked by its graceful silhouette and intricate detailing, has already captured the hearts of discerning shoppers, promising to elevate the festive season to new heights of elegance and style.

4. DeBelle Cosmetix

DeBelle Cosmetix, a home-grown brand, brings a refreshing approach to the cosmetics industry with a commitment to creating top-notch quality products with natural ingredients.

The brand boasts a varied product line with over 120 shades of nail polish, scented candles, and also a range of natural skincare including handmade soaps, 100% natural Gold Facial Oil, and many more.

With the festive season approaching, it has recently launched the DeBelle Luxe Scented Soy Candle Collection. Hand-poured and made with 100% natural soy wax, this 3-wick candle offers a safe and eco-friendly look without emitting toxic fumes. With an effective burn time of 12-14 hours, the candles come in 5 delicious scents, including the delightful Frankincense Myrrh, known to relieve stress. DeBelle's commitment to quality and holistic beauty is reflected in the brand's ethos and is recognized by the notable publication Outlook India in its recent features on Homegrown Brands. Effective Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives such as the 'Educate the Girl Child' campaign with Plan India Foundation and continued support to orphanages demonstrate their commitment to fostering positive change in society.

5. Raw Beauty Wellness

Raw Beauty is an organic and sustainable skin and hair care brand serving people with its minimalist and holistic products. The motive behind building this brand is that people can enjoy the goodness of products whose roots are imbibed in nature but backed by science that meets the everyday needs of your skin and hair. Raw Beauty provides highly effective products that resolve all your skin and hair issues, nourishing them with vital nutrients and replenishing & glowing your skin and hair. The vision is to become India's biggest boutique brand known for its sustainable, holistic self-care experience that it hosts.

6. Mona B

Mona B is a leading sustainable and eco-friendly handbag manufacturer brand in India. The founders and creative directors, Rahul Bhatia & Ammrites, started the brand with the idea of upcycling and recycling old used products to ensure zero waste of natural resources and bring a fashion-forward brand to the Indian market. It began by using old Indian army tarps in stylish backpacks and now has a diverse range of products, including home and pet essentials, along with travel accessories made using upcycled and recycled canvas, felt, vegan leather, and plastic bottles. The craftsmanship of the artists behind this beautiful venture is completely apparent through these exquisite and excellently designed products. Mona B promises to launch new and customised styles and patterns to fulfil the desires and expectations of the modern age people. The mission is to become a global leader by bringing innovative, futuristic, and eco-friendly products under ethical working conditions that result in minimal carbon footprints and good labour welfare policies.

7. Club York

Club York is a homegrown fast fashion casual wear brand catering to men & women both with new & fresh styles every week. It is the brainchild of Aayush Dhawan, the scion of York Exports Pvt Ltd. The parent company, founded in 1954, is now a third-generation family business that played a pioneering role as one of Ludhiana's first knitwear exporters. The brand has recently launched two of its latest collections - one showcasing stylish winter wear priced below INR 999 and the other showcasing fashion-forward designs in the Plus sizes. The brand envisions strengthening its position as a leading fashion organization, making it an all-inclusive fashion brand to look forward to this festive season.

8. Louis Stitch

Louis Stitch is a renowned premium-quality luxury brand holding a classic range of high-quality leather products, from exquisite leather shoes, apparel, and bags, to impeccable leather accessories to make you look classy and stylish. Following his passion, Amol Goel founded this brand 4 years ago as a premium menswear brand to redefine the quality standards and bring a new taste to the industry. The vision is to serve the customers with heart-crafted products designed with utmost love, the finest materials, and excellent construction to deliver a taste of luxury and unimagined product design and comfort to Indian men. As a brand, Louis Stich diligently sources premium quality materials from countries like Argentina, Germany, and Egypt, amongst others, ensuring the creation of exceptional products. It aspires to be recognized globally for its unique craftsmanship, exquisite comfort, and excellent service to its customers.

9. Ragavi

Ragavi is an online women's clothing brand that offers broad, high-quality, affordable, and inclusive fashion for women worldwide. Ragavi believes in celebrating the Indian culture through its diverse traditional and contemporary styles. Inspired by the rich heritage of Jaipur, the brand offers vibrant and suave designs that reimagine casual chic style. Shreyaa Juneja, the spearhead behind this venture, founded it in 2021 with the hope that women curate a wholesome closet filled with ensembles that are a fun mix of elegance and panache. The brand's vision is to alter the narrative around women's clothing and constantly evolve by adding a layer of high fashion to its customers. What distinguishes the brand from others is its effort to serve customers with designs focusing on comfort, trendiness, and adaptability.

10. Hebbevu Fresh

Hebbevu Fresh is an organic food brand that serves people with organic, healthy, and pure pantry essentials. The cause of building this brand by its co-founders Amith Kishan and Ashrith Kishan was to revolutionize how India eats and become a means to empower and generate employment for rural women. Hebbevu Fresh delivers a wide range of fresh farm-grown products brimming with essential nutrients along with unadulterated dairy products to its customers so they stay healthy and fit. Keeping sustainability at the core, the team works on becoming a plastic-neutral brand and does not use chemical fertilizers to ensure soil is safe in the long run. No matter how big or small the contribution, Hebbevu Fresh wants to become a part of every Indian household by delivering its healthy products to your doorstep.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

