Emerging Brands to Look at in May 2024

1. Ruby Raang Ruby Raang, a creation of the gifted mother-daughter duo Ritu and Anandita, stands as a testament to their exceptional talent. With a legacy spanning over a quarter of a century, this esteemed brand has honed its craft in the art of handcrafted masterpieces, skillfully brought to life by the hands of talented women artisans

The brand is a myriad of timeless and sophisticated jewelry creations. From the resplendent allure of maang tikkas, matha Pattis, sheesh phool, jewelry sets, earrings, and jhoomar, to the regal elegance of bangles, kadhas, necklaces, and nose rings, they cater to jewelry needs of women, children, and men alike. They offer a diverse selection of jewelry meticulously crafted from brass, semi-precious stones, and pearls adorned with the lustrous accents of gold, silver, rose gold, etc. Check out rubyraang.com to know more!

2. Vintage Loom

Vintage Loom was founded by Ashina Chharia, a haven for artisanal cotton wear that transcends everyday clothing to become a statement of elegance and comfort. The brand explicitly encapsulates the essence of modern Indian women and her requirements. They offer functional yet attractive attires, and what sets the brand apart is their dedication to slow fashion, honoring age-old craftsmanship through the intricate art of hand block printing. Each garment tells a story of tradition, with nostalgic hand-drawn patterns.

Ashina has built a brilliant venture known for its luxurious and eco-friendly clothing. The brand’s selection includes soft and cozy fabrics that provide a feeling of ease and tranquility. With their adaptable designs, these pieces are ideal for mixing and matching to elevate any look effortlessly.

3. TheiaScape

Each piece in their collection tells a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and innovation. From the vibrant hues of Cottons to the delicate elegance of Linens, their sarees are a testament to the artistry of Indian weavers. By blending traditional techniques with contemporary designs, they offer unique sarees that are both timeless and trendy.

TheiaScape is more than just sarees; it's a community of those who appreciate beauty, value sustainability, and seek to make a positive impact. They invite you to explore their collection and become part of their story—a story of beauty, empowerment, and change.

4. Luxoro Formello

Arsh Chhatwal, the visionary behind Luxoro Formello, established the brand as a connoisseur of fashion design, driven by a passion for creating a label that embodies flawless intricacy and enchanting aesthetics. The brand was born out of the recognition of a significant void in the footwear industry, inspired by individuals who possess a discerning eye for sophistication and an appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship.

The brand philosophy revolves around the seamless fusion of design, comfort, grace, and unwavering excellence. Initially conceived as a men’s footwear brand, it now expands their repertoire to include a captivating collection of women’s leather footwear. The brand strives to epitomize the very essence of opulent luxury, catering to a clientele that exudes refined taste and classic taste.

5. Herbspace

HerbSpace was established with a vision to deliver 100% plant goodness to people. The brand crafts a range of therapeutic and cosmetic aromatherapy blends for Varicose Veins, Stress, Sleep, period pain, and muscle pain and offers an aromatic journey that originates from the nurturing embrace of Mother Earth.

Their aromatherapy blends are rooted in the ancient wisdom of India’s medical heritage with the finest ingredients, tailored to cater to our bodies’ unique sensitivities and responses. The brand is certified by AYUSH, which ensures high-quality and authentic products. The brand adheres to stringent safety measures, ensuring that its products are free from any harmful substances or chemicals that could jeopardize the consumer’s well-being or the environment.

6. Qurez

In a country blessed with abundant sunshine, proper sun protection has become a paramount concern for millions of Indians. However, amidst the sea of sunscreen options, Qurez is making waves with its commitment to safety, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

"We believe that sun protection should never come at the cost of environmental degradation," says Prerna Karidhal, the founder. Qurez Sunscreens are reef-safe, formulated without harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate (OMC). These ingredients have been linked to the deterioration of coral reefs, posing a severe threat to marine life and may cause hormone disruption in humans.

Qurez's sunscreens are dermatologically tested, lab-tested, that comes with blue light protection and IR protection. Their sunscreens also cater to pregnant and lactating women. An impressive 85% of customers found Qurez sunscreens the best, attesting to their superior products.

As India continues to embrace sustainable living and eco-friendly practices, Qurez stands poised to lead the charge in the suncare industry. Check out qurez.com to know more!

7. StyleBuddy

StyleBuddy : Revolutionizing Personal Styling in India

StyleBuddy, the first of its kind in the country, is redefining the personal styling and shopping experience for a diverse audience. Launched with the vision to democratize style, StyleBuddy is committed to making personal styling services both accessible and affordable for every Indian.

Traditionally perceived as exclusive and high-end, personal styling has often been out of reach for the common individual. StyleBuddy challenges this notion by offering tailored styling solutions that cater to various budgets and fashion needs. Their services range from personalized wardrobe consultations to guided shopping experiences, ensuring that every client receives a bespoke fashion journey.

This unique approach is creating a significant impact, empowering individuals to make informed fashion choices that reflect their personal style and lifestyle.

StyleBuddy's innovative model promises to transform how Indians perceive and engage with fashion, making stylish living an attainable reality for all.

8. Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery

Kanika Rana, the visionary behind the esteemed Kanika Rana Fine Jewelry brand, embarked on a journey to harmoniously blend timeless elegance with modern design sensibilities, bringing a revolution in the affordable jewelry market.

With her brand as her masterpiece, she fearlessly redefines the art of accessorizing, presenting an awe-inspiring collection of exquisite pieces that flawlessly fuse tradition and innovation.

Focusing on high-quality materials such as imported Swarovski CZ, Moissanite diamond and polki, semi-precious gemstones, diamond simulants, and authentic Swarovski crystals, the brand ensures there’s something for every taste.

Each piece created by her is meticulously handcrafted and undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure perfection before reaching the hands of discerning customers. Every creation narrates a tale of dedication, precision, and love for the craft, truly embodying the essence of ‘craftsmanship.’

