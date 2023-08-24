Emerging Brands to Shop this Festive Season

1. True Silver

TrueSilver is India’s premium destination for silver jewellery and silver coins. Housed in the city of Taj Mahal - Agra, it was launched in 2022 by ACPL group with a mission to provide authentic and hallmarked silver jewellery and silver coins in the online ecosystem. One can easily shop for gifts for occasions like Valentine's, Mother’s Day, Rakhi, Janmashtami, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, Retirement Gifts, Return Gifts and Corporate Gifts.

The extensive range of contemporary sterling silver jewellery on the website like hoop earrings, stud earrings, silver chains for both men and women, necklaces, bracelets, toe rings, anklets, and cufflinks is loved by lakhs of customers. The silver coins showcased on the website come with beautiful brand packaging and are perfect for gifting on numerous occasions Plus they are considered auspicious to buy during Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya.

2. WineRed

WineRed, a lifestyle brand registered under Thakral Clothing Pvt. Ltd., designs women's ethnic & western wear with a focus on numerous elements with passion. It is inspired by strong, courageous, and empowered women who effortlessly showcase elegance, and its product designs reflect these characteristics. The talented in-house staff generates ideas, with designers proudly creating designs that reflect quality & craftsmanship. WineRed's manufacturing is based in India, with a strong dedication to using only Indian-made products created by local artisans. Quality is the brand's first emphasis, with careful inspections ensuring high-quality items. WineRed is a mark of authenticity, providing attractive, sustainable, and dependable products while retaining fabric and style integrity, and is committed to providing excellence to its loyal clients. Visit www.winered.in to see their collections.

3. Maāyēr

Maāyēr is a Mumbai/Goa-based niche brand focussed on sustainable products - from homeware to skincare - that are handcrafted and traditional, with zero plastic packaging. Inspired by Ayurveda and years of Indian traditional practice, the brand introduces new and different seasonal products that also have a festive relevance. Ideal for conscious gifting this season, choose from a range of hand-made products like re-cycled coconut shell candles, Goan pottery to earthy soaps and organic lip oils. Maāyēr will soon be launching a slow-fashion line focussed on resort wear for both men and women. You can shop online or catch them at Goa’s top flea markets.

4. Myra Veda

When it comes to occasion-based gifting, Myra Veda Luxury Essentials is your best bet! A pioneer in the deeply saturated gifting industry, Myra Veda has a track record of being the most satisfied client and awe-inspired gift receiver. Every single gift hamper is curated with thoughtful relevance to the occasion. For example, if it's a Diwali Gift Hamper, apart from a customised greeting card on your behalf, it will contain an exotic range of gender-neutral organic skin care products along with dry fruits such as Californian Almonds and blueberries among other options, pure vegan soy wax candles in the spirit of the festival, floral teas for health and wellness, guilt-free Belgian Couverture chocolates from the brand Zevic, organic home fragrances along with various sought after accessories that are highly appreciated by gift receivers. Timely Indian and international shipping ensures that your gifts reach near and far to exceptionally impress receivers.

If you're buying in bulk for corporate gifting, there are countless customised options available and you will definitely be spoiled for choices. Myra Veda is world-renowned for its classy packaging and excellent products. The brand offers exclusive discounts once a year on Diwali and they only get better if you're bulk buying, so don't miss the opportunity to gift your loved ones and important connections, something they will remember you for and cherish forever!

5. Good Graze

Good Graze, a burgeoning brand hailing from the heart of Maharashtra, exudes the region's rich culinary heritage. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Good Graze captures the essence of local flavours, infusing modern twists into traditional delicacies. From delectable snacks to pantry staples, their offerings pay homage to Maharashtra's diverse gastronomic tapestry. The brand's ethos is rooted in sourcing the finest ingredients while supporting local communities. Good Graze is a delicious journey through Maharashtra, delivering not just products but a slice of the state's vibrant culture, all wrapped in the warm embrace of flavour.

6. Senshi

Senshi is a luxurious jewellery brand that was launched to add sparkle to every woman's outfit. Be it a simple dress, salwar kurta or a combo of t-shirt and jeans, a piece of gorgeous jewellery makes a statement for you and brings out the goddess in you. The brand believes that jewellery can change your mood and complement your personality. Senshi wants every woman to experience luxury and the beauty of self-care and self-love. Their collections are hand-picked, with a mix of handmade luxurious pieces that are trendy and can stay with you forever. With earrings and necklaces as bestsellers, Senshi also has belts, rings, hair accessories, bracelets, and so much more for you to adorn with.

7. Etchcraft Emporium

Etchcraft Emporium, a beacon of craftsmanship and creativity, is a brand that effortlessly blends artistry with minimalism. Forged with a commitment to excellence, this brand has honed the art of personalized creations. Every product that bears the Etchcraft name is an embodiment of individuality, etched into existence with precision and passion. Their products, ranging from customized jewellery to bespoke wristwatches, carry a unique charm that resonates with those seeking to express their distinctive style. With a deep-rooted ethos of quality and a dedication to exceeding expectations, Etchcraft Emporium has become a symbol of timeless elegance and personalized luxury, ensuring that each piece holds a special place in the hearts of those who own it.

8. Joy Candles

What if there came a luxury candle that not only adds beautiful fragrances and visual aesthetics to your home but also vibes of peace and joy through the science of affirmations? At Joy Candles India, they handcraft a wide range of beautifully designed Scented candles, Wax melts, and Wardrobe fresheners. All products are custom-made as per the clients’ preferences and go through a detailed process where positive affirmations are infused in the form of vibrations spreading Love, Joy, and Peace into your surroundings. The Luxury Candles are a treat for the senses, the reusable Wax melts are always a great option to make your home smell as wonderful as a spa, and the Wardrobe fresheners make sure that your clothes always have a fresh and fragrant feel, ready to make you smile. Joy Candles India, owned by sisters Meenakshi and Maithili, aims to spread happiness through its eco-friendly products that are made using organic Beeswax, plant-based fragrances, and sustainable packaging. A percentage of the profits goes to helping underprivileged children. Check out their latest collections on their website: www.joycandlesindia.com and Instagram handle: joycandlesindia.

9. Iski Uski

Iski Uski jewellery adds that extra touch to every outfit. Whether it's a daily outfit or something for a big day, their jewellery has got you covered. We think jewellery isn't just for looking good; it's about feeling good too. Every woman has the right to shine and embrace her own uniqueness. Our curated collections offer handcrafted treasures that beautifully bridge the gap between today's trends and timeless elegance. From our captivating earrings, and finely crafted nose pins to our statement bangles, Iski Uski promises a journey through the finest in jewellery design. Discover your next favourite piece with us and let your inner radiance glow. At Iski Uski, we say "Simple Elegance, Everyday Brilliance”.

10. AHI Clothing

We stand where you get the freedom to style according to yourself. AHI Clothing, founded on 30 March 2021, is a brand initiated to celebrate the true essence of Indian craftsmanship. The basic theme that it follows is to truly indulge in the mesmerizing feel of Indian culture which is as colorful & beautiful as a rainbow and so they sprinkle those shades into the outfits.

They believe “Quality is remembered long after the price is forgotten” Just like the thoughts of their Founder Abhivyakti Jaiswal that the clothes are like friends, where quality matters & not the quantity. AHI Clothing is famous for its Indo-Western and Western pieces. They make all the things from Indian to Western to Western. It's been 2 years now and the brand is overwhelmed with the response of its customers cum family #AHIFAMILY.

11. Bare Body Essentials

This holiday season, elevate your self-care routine with Bare Body Essentials, an emerging brand that's taking the beauty world by storm. Their commitment to harnessing the power of natural ingredients is truly commendable. With a wide range of skincare, wellness and body care products, Bare Body offers a holistic approach to beauty that resonates perfectly with the festive spirit of rejuvenation and radiance.What sets the brand apart is its dedication to crafting products that are free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a gentle yet effective pampering experience for your skin and body. From luxurious face wash to nourishing face and body creams, each product is thoughtfully formulated to enhance your natural beauty, making you glow from within.

Explore their collection at www.barebody.in and indulge in the goodness of nature as you prepare to shine bright during the celebrations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.