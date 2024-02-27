Emerging Specialisations In Executive MBA: Top 3 Contenders In 2024

When it comes to sustaining and escalating one's career in the modern corporate domain, the increasing importance of upskilling while working is being acknowledged in the current decade. Many working professionals involved in a variety of job roles, ranging from technology jobs to consultancies, envision escalating to managerial and executive posts in their careers. This is where the crucial role of an executive MBA comes in. An executive MBA for working professionals is a one-year professional PG degree course specially designed to equip working professionals with relevant managerial skills.

It offers either a certificate, a PG diploma, or a degree upon completion of the course and has a duration of 12 months to 18 months (divided accordingly into 2-3 semesters) during which the professional learns about a number of crucial domains of management in the relevant specialisation. In India, it can be taken up by any professional in a relevant specialisation provided they have at least completed their Bachelor’s education from a recognised institute and between 2 years to 5 years of professional experience in a relevant sector. Working professionals in the modern corporate domains are selecting from an assortment of executive MBA specialisations to upskill in niche domains relevant to their job roles.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unlike traditional MBA courses and their specialisations, the specialisations available in an executive MBA course are usually more specific, pertaining to the niche domains of management. Global Online MBA courses also have a similar focus, but however, cater to the principles of international management. While the conventional specialisations of an EMBA, including the classic 3- marketing, finance, and human resource management continue to be among the most popular specialisations for an executive MBA. However, in addition to these traditional specialisations, there are a number of up and coming specialisations being pursued increasingly by working professionals, the top 3 among which are mentioned below.

1. Data Science & Analytics

Data science is becoming increasingly integrated into mainstream corporate strategy and practices with the role of big data and data-informed decision-making taking centre stage. As a result, market trends indicate that not only are a larger number of working professionals venturing into data science, they are also upskilling in the use of data science and analytics strategies in management. As a result, the data science and analytics specialisation is gaining momentum as a popular specialisation in executive MBA programs.

The average fee for an EMBA in this specialisation ranges between INR 2,00,000 to nearly INR 13,00,000. The specialisation covers a number of crucial concepts including statistics and data analytics, data analytics and modelling, analytics-based decision-making, Python etc. Institutions including those like IIM Kashipur, IIM Lucknow, Woolf University (through upGrad), IIM Calcutta, DTU, etc. offer the course currently. An executive MBA in data science and business analytics is offered in both the fully online mode as well as the regular learning mode.

2. Project Management

Project management is a specialisation of EMBA increasingly turned to by IT and technology graduates and working professionals. With the modern technological and IT industry being dominated by the project-based work model, many STEM graduates enrol in executive MBA in Project Management to upskill and develop competencies to supervise and guide the development of projects.

An EMBA in this specialisation can cost a professional between INR 2,00,000 to INR 10,00,000 for the whole course. The course curriculum of this program taps on a number of aspects of managing and supervising projects ranging from the launch and planning of projects, methodology of project implementation, business analytics strategies in project management, project analysis and integration, execution, control and project evaluation. Currently, esteemed institutions including the likes of Manipal University, Amity University, Dr. D. Y. Patil University Pune, IIM Lucknow, MIT, IIM Kashipur, etc.

3. Logistics & Supply Chain Management

The specialisation of logistics and supply chain management in an executive MBA equips experienced professionals with advanced knowledge and skills needed to manage supply chains and logistical functions in organisational and trans-organisational contexts, including international and global supply chain and logistical management. This course is quite popular among executives and professionals owing to the lucrative job opportunities available after its completion.

Commonly included courses in the curricula of this specialisation include those like logistical management and planning, supply chain analytics, inventory management, warehouse management, distribution management, global logistics and supply chain management, and so on. Institutions like IMT Ghaziabad, IIM Indore, IIM Ahmedabad, Manipal University, etc. offer executive MBA programs to working professionals in this specialisation.

College Vidya and Its Transformative Power for Executive Education

For many decades, working professionals in India dreaming of continuing their education have faced difficulties in doing so alongside their job commitments, often forcing them to take up shorter certification courses or going for distance courses. However, with the rising integration of ICT-enabled services in the educational sector, the face of executive education is transforming. Online executive MBA courses are being offered by a number of esteemed institutions, including those like IIMs, Symbiosis, S. P. Jain School of Global Management, and so on.

College Vidya is a one-stop platform for online education that allows students and working professionals to explore, compare and select from the top online executive MBA courses offered in India and abroad, including up and coming courses like global MBA, online IIM MBA courses (executive) and so on. We list the top accredited online executive MBA programs from public and private universities, and in addition, provide the options of easily comparing these courses on over 30 parameters to find the course best-suited to your unique needs. In addition to comparison and selection options, we offer a host of pre-admission and post-admission services to students enrolling in these courses through our platform–including services like dedicated mentors throughout course completion, options to easily finance your course through low-cost EMIs, alumni network access and so on. With CV Community’s best-in-class services including access to exclusive job and internship opportunities, students can benefit from the 360-degree services and support offered by the platform.

CV is an online education aggregator platform that brings to you information about authentic and duly accredited courses in the online mode. All our services to students are free of cost, and we do not call students asking for service charges or charge any fee from students for any of our services.

Conclusion

The influence that an executive MBA can have on the career of a working professional is indispensable–it can steer one’s career towards senior managerial and CXO positions in their careers. With an executive MBA in one’s qualification portfolio, a professional can experience a hike of about 20% while completing the degree and of nearly 30% to 50% upon completing the course. An executive MBA can thus become the turning stone for one’s career, allowing them to steer their career towards appealing and lucrative career prospects.

Compiled by College Vidya.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.