Emeritus Celebrates the Spirit of Resolutions, Upskilling and Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The new year is around the corner and that means one thing for everyone – Resolutions! This is the time of the year when most people ponder on the past year, think about the resolutions they achieved, and the ones they didn’t. New year resolutions are also a way for each of us to take a look at what we’d like to change in ourselves and emerge as a refreshed 2.0 or 3.0 version of ourselves. While many people take up personal goal resolutions related to healthier lifestyles, hobbies, travel, etc., people also plan on how to improve their work-life and career journeys. And what better way to grow professionally in the coming year with an upskilling programme to improve one’s skill sets, deepen their knowledge and get a better understanding of their roles.Emeritus - the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide - is encouraging learners to upskill themselves in 2023 with programmes from top schools through a Gift for the Future You offer.Having seen a rise of 55% in enrolments for its programmes starting from the end of December up until February versus the previous quarter when programmes started in October – November, Emeritus is offering a special festive offer from 17th November to 7th December across best-selling programmes in top domains such as Product Management, Digital Marketing, Leadership and Data Science from top educational institutions like IIMs, IITs and other top Indian & Global Institutes.Interested learners can sign up for one or more of Emeritus’ programmes on this link - Gift for the Future You. Speaking about the year end, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, “We strongly believe that learning is a lifelong journey, and it is important for each person to grow and flourish not only in their careers but lives as well. At Emeritus, we are committed to making people future-ready through a range of high-quality, accessible, and affordable programmes from reputed institutes around the world. In a recent survey with our learners, we found that an overwhelming 88% of respondents have seen a positive impact within 12 months of completing a programme with Emeritus. This positive feedback spurs us on to continue building on our relationships with various universities to develop more relevant and engaging programmes for the coming years for people to become better versions of themselves in the future.” So learners looking to upskill themselves in the new year can choose from long & short form certificate programmes across domains like Digital Marketing, Healthcare Management, Product Management, Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Management, Cybersecurity, Business Strategy and Business Analytics on the Gift for the Future You link.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About EmeritusEmeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.Learn more at https://emeritus.org/in/.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.