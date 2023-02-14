Emeritus & NUS Business School launch Chief Strategy Officer Programme in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School has extended the collaboration with leading education platform Emeritus in launching its first Executive Education online programme, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) programme, for residents in India.The CSO programme was recently unveiled in Singapore and has received widespread positive interest. According to PwC's 2021 Global Crisis Survey, 96% of businesses worldwide are looking to expedite organisational transformations in areas identified during the epidemic. This CSO programme, developed by NUS faculty, will help address the need for skilled strategic leaders. As a partner, Emeritus helps in the programme’s marketing and operations.The 9-month CSO programme is developed for senior-level professionals with over 10 years of work experience who are looking to develop their strategic decision-making skills to address an ever-changing business climate. The CSO programme will help senior executives, including HODs and CXOs, to apply their learning and frameworks for strategic leadership that are relevant across industries and domains. Upon completion of the programme, learners will know how to create strategic projects to address difficult business issues and position their businesses for revolutionary growth.Jai Arya, Head, Executive Education, NUS Business School, said, "The role of Chief Strategy Officer has taken on greater significance in recent times, with the growing need for businesses to keep pace with the challenges of disruption and the demands of a fast-changing marketplace. This course is designed to equip aspiring and experienced CSOs with the end-to-end strategic and tactical skills to help them thrive in today's business environment."Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "According to a KPMG CEO Outlook Survey 2021, 73% of global CEOs aim to actively disrupt the markets in which they do business. Today's business environment is characterised by a number of moving variables, making it challenging for senior professionals to foresee the results of their decisions. The NUS CSO programme has been designed to provide senior executives with theoretical and practical components of strategic leadership."The CSO programme also allows learners to network with peers from various industries, take part in engaging classes taught by eminent professors, and learn from industry practitioners.After completing the programme, participants will receive a digital certificate of completion from NUS Business School and be invited to an optional graduation and networking event, which will take place at NUS Business School in Singapore.The programme is split into three sections - 3 core courses with in-depth video lectures from distinguished NUS Business School faculty, along with live sessions with industry practitioners; learners can choose from three electives for their second programme (the programme will start with at least 15 students enrolled);The programme will start on March 28, 2023, and registration closes on February 14, 2023. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply.*Note: Participants will be responsible for their travel and accommodation arrangements.About NUS Business SchoolThe National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School is known for providing management thought leadership from an Asian perspective, enabling its students and corporate partners to leverage global knowledge and Asian insights. The school has consistently received top rankings in the Asia-Pacific region by independent publications and agencies, such as The Financial Times, Economist Intelligence Unit, and QS Top MBA, in recognition of the quality of its programmes, faculty research and graduates. The school is accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System), endorsements that the school has met the highest standards for business education. The school is also a member of the GMA (Graduate Management Admission) Council, Executive MBA Council, Partnership in Management (PIM) and CEMS (Community of European Management Schools). For more information, please visit https://bschool.nus.edu.sg/About EmeritusEmeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, IIM Kozhikode Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation's requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.