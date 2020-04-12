Emma Mattress: Ray of hope in dark times

brand-stories

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:02 IST

“My family is contributing towards a New Delhi-based charity that is providing packages of essentials like atta, dal, oil, sugar and salt to daily wagers who have lost their source of income due to the corona virus pandemic and have moved one of our part time domestic helps into our home with her family so they are looked after,” said Parmeet Singh Sood, a Gurgaon-based entrepreneur.

As images of migrant workers walking down major arterial roads across the country become a stark reality for how this lockdown has impacted the lives of lives of India’s poor, urban India has been quick to join the war against COVID 19 crisis in the country and have been doing their bit to make a difference.

“We are sitting cushioned in our homes, with provisions well-stocked for the next month. What about those who don’t even know if they will be able to feed their children till the end of this lockdown if they don’t go to work. It’s people like us who need to support the less fortunate,” added Supreeta Ahuja, a home maker, who has decided to pay her household helps an additional month’s salary to tide over this tough phase.

Here’s what you can do to help:

• Care for those who work for you

Offer financial support to families of domestic helps as well as office boys, runners, security guards you are in contact with.

• Donate to a charity

Use this opportunity to offer financial support to a charity organisation working towards social upliftment. They are all stretched for resources.

• Minimalistic living

With malls, restaurants and other modes of entertainment closed, it is a good time to reflect on your expenses and make long-term lifestyle changes.

• Contain wastage

Make sure you conserve resources at the household level and have minimise wastage. While supplies are not yet affected, one doesn’t have an end date to the problem yet.

• Care for the earth

Isn’t it great to live under blue skies and see AQI levels hit an all-time low! We should take this as an opportunity to look for ways to heal the earth and control human activities which are wreaking havoc on mother earth.

Time to step up

NGOs, across the globe, are also working relentlessly to offer round-the-clock support to the marginalised sections of society, the segment that is bearing the brunt of the COVID 19 crisis. However, many of these social sector organizations are struggling to sustain themselves since the corporate and public charitable expenditure have reduced drastically owing to the economic crisis. Most NGOs rely on public fund-raising to manage their operations and help those in distress.

Goonj is one such NGO, which is known for its phenomenal work of turning urban surplus to basic functional resource for the rural areas. They have been working hard around the lockdown to cater to the needs of the community. In order to help them sail through this period of financial strain owing to the looming COVID 19 crisis, Emma mattresses, an award-winning mattress brand from Europe, has tied up with Goonj to launch the ‘Emma’s for Everyone’ campaign, as part of which hospitals across the country, which are overstretched for resources will be provided memory foam orthopaedic mattresses free of charge.

Emma mattress, which is one of Europe’s leading mattress companies, is also using its website to create awareness about Covid-19 and stress on the importance of social distancing through its ‘Stay Home India’ social media campaign.

In addition, the premium mattress manufacturers will also double any monetary contribution made directly to Goonj by individuals directed from their website for the entire duration of the campaign. The intent is to support the non-profit, which is already running on stretched resources, in its efforts to help the needy by providing them with basics like food, clothing and medicines.

Individuals making donations will also get a chance to enter a charitable raffle to win Emma products worth Rs 1 million. The winners can use this credit with a life-long validity anywhere in the world. Emma mattress, which is one of Europe’s leading mattress companies, is also using its website to create awareness about Covid-19 and stress on the importance of social distancing through its ‘Stay Home India’ social media campaign. This is being used to create awareness of the dos and don’t during this tough time in a bid to flatten the curve and control the surge in cases currently being reported.

If you wish to help Emma achieve its goal and donate towards Goonj and its noble cause, you can visit https://www.emma-mattress.in/emmas-for-everyone/