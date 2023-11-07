Emotions, colours, and homes – Asian Paints’ tech-integrated ‘Mera Wala Mood’ campaign to light up your Diwali

Known for creating vibrant homes that leave a lasting impression, Asian Paints launches the Mera Wala Mood campaign for the approaching Diwali festival. While the festival of lights is usually associated with opulence, the campaign delves into the emotional side of this celebration. Embodying the myriad themes of emotions, the Asian Paints Mera Wala Mood campaign aims to capture the multifaceted nature of festivities in the lives of people and homes.

Mera Wala Mood is a tech-integrated campaign where the technology adds to the colour of the celebration. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the facial scan software on the campaign’s microsite reveals one of the six beautifully curated poetic films based on the person's mood, portrayed through colours. Mera Wala Mood celebrates homes as spaces where we can freely express emotions, with the brand's philosophy 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ at its core.

Here's how the process unfolds:

The face scanner software scans your face and detects your mood, revealing the colour and a Diwali-based poem that suits your mood. For instance, if you display a happy mood, the filter showcases yellow tones, blue for surprise, green for calm and so on, in mood-based films. The poems in the films are narrated by Piyush Pandey, who breathes life into them with his iconic voice.

Speaking on this unique campaign, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints Limited, said, “While Diwali brings great joy and delightful surprises, it also unveils a spectrum of mixed bitter-sweet emotions, all for various reasons. These diverse emotions are experienced in every home, making it a living canvas of colours and sentiments reflecting the unique essence of the beings that reside in them.…#MeraWalaMood seeks to celebrate this beautiful narrative.”

The festivities come with the joy of meeting our loved ones, a bag full of surprises as we give each other gifts or a calming feeling that everyone is celebrating the festival of light, colours, and emotions. Maybe it could also come as a reminder of missing a special someone invoking feelings of sadness around Diwali. It could also be anxiety about all the preparations for the festival, making sure that you spread the joy of festivities to all near and dears, or just the anticipation of the festivities coming to an end. The beauty of Diwali is that it allows for all the emotions to flow and Asian Paints encapsulates this theme of emotions with its Mera Wala Mood campaign.

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India, shares, “#MeraWalaMood has a simple human insight at its core – even though festivals are happy times, due to various reasons, we experience many other moods too. And, at the end of the day, it is our homes that take care of all our moods. This insight led to an interactive idea, to make personalised ads for every mood. This vision was brought alive with a face scanner that accurately scans a face – from the squint of the eyes to the folds on the forehead, to reveal the mood. The mood is then revealed by a film that showcases the corner of a home in the colour that represents the viewer’s mood.”

Asian Paints invites you to participate in the campaign and discover your colour based on the mood on their website: www.asianpaints.com/merawalamood. Let the colours of Diwali resonate with your emotions and #MeraWalaMood light up your Diwali in a truly special way.

