Employee Engagement experts - Inspirit, engages 10,000 plus participants in 2022

India, January 18, 2023: Inspirit, the company that has become synonymous with first-rate employee engagement solutions, recently celebrated a milestone of having trained and engaged 10,648 employees in the year 2022. Marking the success of the innovative employee engagement concepts that Inspirit delivers is an ever-growing clientele across sectors ranging from finance to manufacturing, IT, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce. Following this milestone and its potent year-on-year growth, Inspirit has set the goal to engage at least 1 lakh employees annually through its outbound, in-office, and digital offerings.

Recently, as the pandemic has disrupted the business world, companies have begun focusing extensively on an enhanced employee-employer relationship that leads to heightened profitability. The adaptation of work-from-home and hybrid work cultures has enhanced the challenges for management to effectively build relations and retain their employees. While employee engagement was previously only looked at as a routine training initiative or Friday fun activity, Inspirit has created their unique approach of fun and experiential learning to build happy work cultures, productive teams, and energised organisations. The company, headquartered in Mumbai, has been able to capitalise on the awe-inspiring feedback ratings from the participants to build steady growth and enjoy exemplary demand for repeat business and retainer services.

About the milestone, Co-founder of Inspirit - Vaibhav Yadav said, "It is a proud moment for Inspirit. This landmark validates our tireless efforts to serve in this evolving and purpose-driven industry. "We have striven to deliver the best experience to our clients in their efforts to engage with their employees." He added, "We wear customer satisfaction as a badge of honour and enjoy great relationships with our clients." As a result of our activities, many of our clients have reported happier employee mindsets and higher productivity and have sought out our services repeatedly for consistent impact. We fondly hope that going forward, not only will we expand our services beyond an already extensive clientele of domestic and international clients, but also fulfil our aim of training at least 1 lac employees every year."

Similarly, on an enthusiastic note, Aniruddha Bidkar, Co-Founder, said, "We are delighted to have touched so many lives in 2022." We believe that not only does good employee engagement build an atmosphere of trust but also highlights the improvement areas for a team, on which we, as an outsider, can cast a fresh eye. We have successfully curated creative ideas, packaged them perfectly as trustworthy solutions, and made them conveniently available to our clients. Moreover, to realise our aim of building high-functioning teams and organisations, we work closely with companies to develop the spirit and skills necessary to hatch innovative strategies through our interactive sessions. "Our team has been able to crack the code of providing a fun experience to the participant while balancing it with being outcome-oriented."

As a testament to its profitable insights into what corporate work cultures demand, Inspirit has built operational capabilities across all the major cities of India. Furthermore, the company has also become an international player, with clients from Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Mr. Manoj Chaudhary, Head of HR at Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, said, "Creating a holistic employee experience is key to having highly engaged employees." At Edelweiss Mutual Fund, we have focused on building an exciting place to work by imbibing fun at work, fostering strong relationships at home and at work, taking care of employee wellbeing, including mental, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing, and recognising employee contribution through formal and informal recognition programs. "Inspirit has partnered with us over the years, and through their innovative approach, they have helped us deliver a great employee experience."

Committed to providing lateral and effective solutions rather than run-of-the-mill suggestions, the founder duo, Aniruddha Bidkar and Vaibhav Yadav, have trained and groomed people from atypical backgrounds, such as adventure sports athletes, mountaineers, and others from great walks of life, in corporate temperament and professional communications to deliver a unique employee engagement experience. Driving the company ahead is Inspirit’s dynamic team, which is culled from diverse backgrounds to deliver fresh perspectives and learning-oriented experiences for events.

As part of its mission of building robust working relationships, Inspirit also has an online portal that curates videos, case studies, articles, and interviews prepared by subject matter experts, especially industry pioneers and HR leaders, reflecting the company's efforts in the areas of team-building, work-life balance, employee happiness, and productivity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.inspirit.co.in/

