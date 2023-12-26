Empower Her: Women Entrepreneurs Making Waves in India

New Delhi (India), December 26: In the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, women have emerged as transformative forces, reshaping industries, and challenging conventions with their innovation, resilience, and unwavering determination. From bustling metropolises to quaint towns, their ventures span diverse sectors, from technology and healthcare to fashion and sustainability. These pioneering women aren't just building businesses; they're crafting legacies, breaking barriers, and inspiring generations to come. Join us as we spotlight ten formidable women entrepreneurs who are redefining success and driving innovation in India's business landscape.

1. Ananya Sachdev: Founder of Uni Discovery

Ananya Sachdev stands as the trailblazing Founder of Uni Discovery, a pioneering higher education consultancy offering guidance and mentorship that spans the educational journey—from molding the aspirations of ninth graders to steering working professionals toward prestigious Ivy League and top global college admissions. Her TEDx talks echo her prowess, while her foray into the sports sector startup realm adds depth to her diverse entrepreneurial portfolio. Ananya's professional odyssey includes impactful roles in esteemed corporations like Rakuten, spanning across the vibrant landscapes of the United States and Japan. Her academic prowess is equally impressive, with a Master's degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor's in Economics from SRCC, shaping her multifaceted approach to empowering aspirants on their educational quests.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2. Aditi Garg: Founder of Adirag

Aditi's academic journey in the UK not only laid the groundwork for her entrepreneurial path but also instilled within her a profound social consciousness. With a keen eye on the dwindling heritage crafts and a growing appetite for premium goods, she established Adirag—a bridge between skilled artisans and the modern demand for exquisite wedding favors rooted in timeless traditions. Within just six years, their bootstrap success story has transcended borders, catering not only to customers in India but also serving the South Asian diaspora across the US, UK, Singapore, and the Middle East, counting among their clientele Bollywood celebrities and esteemed Indian influencers. Revered as a spiritualist, humanist, entrepreneur, and art aficionado, Aditi is notably recognized for her unwavering belief that diligence and an optimistic approach are the cornerstones of business triumph.

3. Ankita Gupta: Founder of Syndiora

Ankita Gupta, a trailblazing entrepreneur, revolutionized the jewelry industry as a pioneering woman since 2017, leading with distinction. Hailing from Kolkata, Ankita's deep passion for lab-grown diamonds and commitment to sustainability fuelled the creation of Syndiora, a luxury jewelry brand that not only epitomizes opulence but also advocates for a greener and more ethical future. Ankita's pioneering designs at Syndiora gained global acclaim, resonating with environmentally conscious consumers, breaking industry barriers. In the face of challenges in the high-end jewelry sector, Ankita found unflinching support from her father, a pillar of strength who believed wholeheartedly in her vision. Ankita's entrepreneurial journey inspires, highlighting dedication and innovation's transformative influence for women in business. Today, Ankita and Syndiora stand as symbols of female entrepreneurship, showcasing that passion, resilience, and support redefine industries, leaving an unforgettable impact.

4. Asma Korak Kahali: International Consultant of Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Asma Korak Kahali stands out as a notable leader in project management and human resource initiatives at Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pte. Ltd. Her innovative approach, especially during challenging times like the pandemic, involved pioneering services such as aircraft chauffeuring, which greatly benefitted numerous businesses. Additionally, Asma plays a crucial role in promoting Indian culture within European circles and is instrumental in fortifying India’s relations with Europe and Saudi Arabia through her various endeavours. Her commitment and achievements position her as an influential and inspiring figure within the Indian community. Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, boasts over two decades of expertise in the global trade and sourcing sector. The company excels in supplying, facilitating manufacturing, financing projects, and providing intelligence services to a global clientele.

5. Balambika Parikh: Founder and Creative Head of Crimson Hues

Balambika is an Internationally Certified Image Consultant with dual certification. She is also a member of AICI (Association of Image Consultants International) of the India Mumbai chapter. She is an Entrepreneur, Creative head and Founder of Crimson Hues a company founded in 2020 with a vision to enhance the appearance, behaviour and communication skills of clients holistically and sustainably. She has 17+ years of experience in the fashion and apparel industries. Balambika is also the Creative Head and runs a very successful brand named - Inaara Creations, specializing in custom Indian accessories and garments. She is the current State President of Tamil Nadu For WICCI (Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry) for the Image Consulting Council. She is actively involved in many social causes and runs an initiative called Four Paws Initiative, dedicated to daily animal feeding, rescuing, and dog rehabilitation.

6. Rashi Khanna: Founder & CEO of Kyaa Matlab Network

Rashi, the Founder & CEO of Kyaa Matlab Network, also serves as the Honorary Chair for Ra by Rashi Foundation and SheeRaa. With a powerful presence in the podcasting arena, her workshops at prestigious institutes like IIM and sold-out sessions on BookMyShow underscore her influence. Rashi's multifaceted roles as a DIGIPRENEUR, power broker, podcast host, and advisory member for CBFC reflect her commitment to holistic empowerment. Rashi, a stalwart in the business realm, holds 25+ years of expertise in corporate roles and entrepreneurship. A women leader, change enabler, networker, growth strategist, speaker, podcaster, and power broker, she exemplifies resilience and tenacity. Rashi, a midlife mother, openly shares her story, embodying empathy that transcends personal experiences bravely. As the founder of EMPATHE and a NIMHANS-certified Lay Counsellor, imparts wisdom and contributes significantly to mental health advocacy.

7. Sujatha Ramani: CEO of Pollinate Group - Building climate resilient entrepreneurs

Established in 2012, Pollinate Group operates as a social enterprise across India and Nepal, dedicated to uplifting marginalized women by cultivating over 2080 female entrepreneurs. Their impactful initiatives have reached an extensive 830,000 individuals and effectively reduced 1.63 million tons of Co2E emissions. Focused on Sustainable Development Goals 1, 5, and 7—pertaining to gender equality, clean energy access, and poverty alleviation—Pollinate Group empowers women to break the cycles of poverty while championing environmental sustainability. Led by CEO Sujatha Ramani, boasting over 30 years of expertise in corporate and entrepreneurial domains, the organization has significantly expanded its reach from 6 to 29 cities. Ramani's leadership drives the promotion of women's entrepreneurship, community impact, and climate resilience, amplifying empowerment and education across underprivileged communities.

8. Supriya Sawant: Founder & CEO of HR-Innovate

Supriya Sawant is a distinguished HR professional known for her expertise in cultivating positive workplace environments. With a keen understanding of human resources intricacies, she excels in talent acquisition, employee engagement, and fostering a culture of collaboration. Supriya's HR strategy aligns organizational goals with workforce development, ensuring mutual growth and success. Her commitment to creating inclusive and diverse workplaces sets her apart, advocating for equality and celebrating differences through various initiatives. Supriya's interpersonal skills and empathetic leadership style contribute to a harmonious workplace atmosphere. As a proactive HR expert, she adopts tech and innovative methods, evolving HR processes in line with industry trends. Supriya Sawant's dedication to cultivating a motivated and empowered workforce underscores her role as a catalyst for organizational success.

9. Tanya Malik: CEO & Co-Founder of The Biohackers Co.

With 13 years of diversified leadership experience, Tanya Malik is a social entrepreneur and design-thinking leader. Tanya’s journey has spanned the media sector, championed women's health with her not-for-profit, Streedhan India, and is now building a venture in health and preventive wellness: The Biohackers Company. A passionate biohacker herself, she has harnessed research-driven techniques to optimize health, resulting in a biological age a decade younger than her chronological age. Alongside her professional endeavours, she believes in the power of community. Tanya mentors women in the areas of health and longevity, believing in the ripple effect of inspiration. "Success is about what you inspire others to do." - Tanya.

10. Dr. Taruna Yadav: Founder of Dr. Taruna's Wholistic Health

Dr. Taruna is a senior Ayurvedic doctor, integrated nutrition and lifestyle expert, author, speaker, and the founder of "Dr. Taruna's Wholistic Health," a preventive health and corporate wellness company. With 15 more years of expertise, she merges Ayurveda, nutrition, stress management and holistic health to help people attain their utmost physical and emotional well-being. She has also written two books on healthy eating and stress management. Her expertise garnered invitations to speak at prestigious forums and contribute to esteemed media publications. Dr. Taruna's company offers authentic, research-backed insights, promoting alternative health practices for holistic lifestyle management and wellness attainment. "Wholistic Health" has been recognized as one of the "10 most promising corporate wellness providers in 2023".

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.