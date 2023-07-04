Empower Professionals Across Domains with SimplivLearning's ChatGPT Courses

India, July 4, 2023:SimplivLearning, a Bengaluru-based learning platform that offers a wide range of technical and nontechnical courses, has launched an industry-leading assortment of courses on all aspects of ChatGPT on July 3. This live classroom training aims to equip professionals in AI, marketing, finance, app development, and HR with the skills and knowledge needed to leverage ChatGPT in their respective domains.

SimplivLearning is offering a variety of courses that target key domains where ChatGPT can significantly enhance work efficiency:

OpenAI ChatGPT Certification Bootcamp: Offers complete learning on how AI professionals can design intelligent chatbots that power ChatGPT. This course helps anyone with expertise in any domain know how to teach, install, and monitor chatbots. It will teach them how to make and install intelligent chatbots. Participants will master the powerful, innovative language processing and AI skills needed for designing intelligent chatbots.

ChatGPT For Marketers, Content Creators, and Social Media Managers: This course will help marketers use ChatGPT to improve their marketing efforts. It will help content creators create compelling content that boosts their brand messaging. And, with this course, social media managers will understand how to use ChatGPT to generate leads.

ChatGPT for CPAs and Finance Professionals: CPAs and Finance professionals will find their financial insights becoming sharper with this course. It will teach them how to use ChatGPT to automate tasks in their daily work, which will help them provide personalized client support and streamline processes. They can implement ChatGPT applications into their workflow processes to ensure greater efficiency and accuracy.

ChatGPT for app developers: App developers will discover novel ways of creating impressive apps using ChatGPT. This course will give them in-depth knowledge of how to use ChatGPT to create highly interactive apps. It will show how to generate human-like responses, something that is very appropriate and relevant for apps.

ChatGPT for HR: Human resources professionals will get the basic knowledge needed to use ChatGPT for building a sound HR policy framework and strategy. They will learn how to use this tool across different verticals in this industry as well as in core HR work relating to recruitment, employee onboarding, employee assistance, training and development, performance management, feedback, and employee surveys.

Offered in a highly interactive and engaging live classroom training mode, these courses are designed to help professionals in AI, marketing, app development, finance, and HR get the knowledge needed to put ChatGPT to use in their work, by which they can improve efficiencies and streamline and accelerate processes, which cut costs.

Speaking about his aim of introducing this set of courses, Shahanshah Manzoor, Managing Director ofSimplivLearning, said, "One thing that the new kid on the technology block, ChatGPT, has done is cause alarm among many people the world over. Through these courses, I want to dispel fears and demystify this new technology. As with every new wave, ChatGPT and OpenAI have also caused apprehension. My objective is to help people embrace this new technology rather than be intimidated by it or fear it. I believe that an in-depth set of courses is what learners need to understand this technology in and out and learn to live with it".

Learners will be able to gain the skills needed to implement ChatGPT in a wide array of domains. We want to make this learning as convenient and valuable as it can get for learners, which is why it is designed as live virtual classroom training and offered in direct learning mode, which brings the learner in direct contact with the tutor."

About SimplivLearning:With its emphasis on creating courses that are aligned to industry requirements and expectations, SimplivLearning is a learning platform with a difference. It offers industry-relevant courses that close skill gaps and help professionals stay ahead of the curve. SimplivLearning engages experienced industry experts to teach its courses, which are taught at convenient times and come with certification. With the launch of these ChatGPT-related courses, SimplivLearning seeks to offer enhanced opportunities to professionals in these designated domains to stay abreast of the latest developments in technology.

