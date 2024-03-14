Empowering HR Excellence in Changing Landscape: 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave

Mumbai, 13th March 2024: The 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave, held on March 1st, 2024, at Novotel Mumbai, on the theme De-code, Discover & Determine: The quantum shift of HR well resonated with a comprehensive agenda of the event that encompassed CEO panel discussions, digital transformation insights, employee engagement strategies, wellness initiatives, inclusivity practices, and a masterclass on data analytics for HR, the event proved to be a resounding success with 35+ speakers and 300+ attendees marking their presence.

Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect started the day with a welcome address, "Technology, globalization, and social movements are reshaping the world of work, HR professionals have a crucial role to play in helping organizations and individuals to adapt and thrive. HR is the interface for the paradigm shift in work-life dynamics and shifting expectations of employees and this conclave aims to bring all the facets at one place"

Left-Right: Vishalli Dongrie, Dinesh Pissurlenkar, Amaresh Godbole, Khushboo Yadav, Anil Salvi, Sairam Prasad, Dr. Parag R Rindani

The conclave commenced with a thought-provoking CEO panel discussion, where Vishalli Dongrie, Partner and Head - Organization, People, Leadership Transformation, KPMG moderated the panel of top executives like Anil Salvi, CEO, Real Estate Consultancy Business, Dwello, JM Financial, Dr. Parag R Rindani, CEO of Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd, Dinesh Pissurlenkar, President of Worley Asia, Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe, Khushboo Yadav, CEO, Jio Entertainment Services, Board Member at JioSaavn, Sairam Prasad, CEO, Suzlon Global Services Limited shared their insights and perspectives on the role of HR in driving organizational success, leveraging technology for talent management, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration within companies. Khushboo Yadav mentioned, “People are what deliver business and culture, and hence for any leader, it's critical to invest in people, whether it is aligning them to business objectives or aligning them to focus on their personal development”.

Following the CEO panel, attention turned towards digital transformation, with a panel discussion with Sonal Jain, Global CHRO, EPL Limited, Nimisha Rana Pathak, CHRO, Alvarez & Marsal India Pvt. Ltd., Kshitiz Sachan, Leadership Coach, Keka, Leena Wakankar, CHRO, ASK Group, Ramakrishna Vyamajala, CHRO, Home First Finance Company along with Mr. Abhijit Majumdar, Partner, Digital Strategy Consulting Leader, PwC India as moderator explored the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics on recruitment, training, performance and employee engagement, emphasizing the need for HR professionals to embrace digital tools to stay ahead in today's era where Leena Wakankar added, “The current revolution is of AI, which is generative and even more imperative”.

Collaborative networking through Speed Connect at 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave—a dynamic platform for Recruitment, Agencies, and Academic Institutions

The fireside chat on employee engagement with Nivedita Nanda, Country Director People & Culture, ISS Facility Services India Pvt. Ltd and Poonam Yadav, Group Head Talent Staffing, Aditya Birla Group along with Lata Daswani, Partner, KPMG who moderated the session discussed the strategies for enhancing the employee experience, promoting work-life balance, and fostering a culture of trust and transparency with organizational goals.

The conclave also addressed pressing issues of wellness and inclusivity in the workplace, with a panel discussion highlighting the role of HR in creating diverse and inclusive environments, and a special focus was made on addressing the need for employee wellness at the workplace. Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO, Yokohama India (Yokohama Off-Highway Tires) moderated the panel where Anuja Ghosh, Head HR, SBICAP Ventures Ltd. Uday Ghag, CHRO, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Rajini Khurana, CPO, U GRO Capital, Mohit Kumar, President HR, Hindalco, Sudhir Patro, Business Head, HCL Healthcare, Atul Mathur, Executive Vice President HR, Aditya Birla Capital, Anupa Naik, Head, Aditya Birla Wellness and Charu Vijayvargiya, Head HR, Big FM shared thoughtful insights.

The conclave also featured a masterclass on data analytics for HR, providing attendees with practical insights into leveraging data to drive informed decision-making and strategic workforce planning with Sejal Vora, Coach - ICF ACC, Corporate Coach. Participants learned about the latest tools and techniques for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting HR data, enabling them to gain deeper insights into employee behavior, performance trends, and organizational dynamics.

The Conclave also organized Speed Connect, an exclusive opportunity for recruitment, agencies and academic institutions to connect with various employment partners. This segment witnessed 85+ Employment partners, 130+ Recruitment partners, 110+ Academic partners and 170+ MOUs signed at the event.

The 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave closed with inspiration and equipped with new ideas and strategies to drive positive change within their organizations. Looking ahead, Sapphire Connect is expanding there three-city journey to 5 cities by adding Pune and Hyderabad to express their commitment to continuing to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for HR professionals. It reaffirms the conclave's status as a premier event for HR professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of industry trends and innovations.

