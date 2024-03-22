Empowering Leadership: ICCPL's Group CEO, Ambika Saxena, Conferred Women ICON Award 2024

In a befitting celebration of female resilience and leadership, Ambika Saxena, the Group CEO of Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd (ICCPL) was conferred the prestigious Women ICON Awards 2024. Hosted by the Gaurs Foundation at The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere in Greater Noida West and held on March 6th, 2024, the event honoured Saxena for her transformative role as the company CEO who has pro-actively implemented forward-looking policies, created a women-safe and gender-neutral environment while displaying unwavering dedication to empowerment and innovation in the corporate sector.

As the DCP Women's Safety, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Preeti Yadav presented the award, it marked a profound moment in Saxena's journey - a journey defined by breaking barriers and inspiring inclusion.

This accolade speaks about Ambika Saxena's remarkable journey and transformative leadership in sales, marketing, and public relations. A suave professional possessing a wealth of experience, and a solid academic background that includes a Specialized Program in Sales & Marketing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a PGDBM in Marketing from NDIM, Delhi, Saxena has long left her imprint in the industry. Her initial tenure as CEO & Co-Founder of Chromohomes Media & Entertainment, India's pioneering real estate magazine, was marked by her entrepreneurial prowess and innovative spirit, setting the stage for her upcoming role at ICCPL.

At the helm of ICCPL, Saxena has championed a new-age mantra, prioritising employee growth and fostering an inclusive work environment. Under her leadership, ICCPL has implemented progressive workplace practices, setting a precedent for excellence in the industry. Beyond her corporate endeavors, Saxena's influence extends into the hospitality sector through TWH Hospitality, where she is redefining the industry landscape in Goa with flagship outlets like The Boho Box and Boho By The Beach.

In an industry fraught with gender disparities and stereotypes, Saxena's unwavering commitment to creating a gender-equal and safe working environment inspires hope for aspiring female professionals.

"Gender equality in the workplace is very close to my heart. I have always, both in practice and at various fora, emphasised the need to create a gender-neutral, inclusive environment," says Ambika Saxena.

Moreover, ICCPL's pioneering approach in merging online PR with traditional methods has revolutionised the industry, setting a new standard for result-driven performance. Under her leadership, ICCPL has consistently stayed ahead of the curve, leveraging data-driven strategies and regional media relations to deliver unparalleled outcomes for its clients.

As Saxena basks in the glow of her well-deserved Women ICON Award, her journey serves as an inspiration for women across India to defy stereotypes, shatter glass ceilings, and pursue their professional aspirations with unwavering determination. In honouring Saxena's exceptional achievements, the Gaurs Foundation celebrates her triumph. It underscores the collective power of women in leadership, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in the corporate world.

