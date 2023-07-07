Empowering Minds, Enriching Futures: PHN Techno Lab's Affordable Tech Education for All

Mumbai, 25th June 2023: In a world driven by technology, the need to equip our younger generation with essential skills has never been more crucial. Imagine a space where young minds can explore the wonders of robotics and technology, igniting their curiosity and empowering them for a future filled with endless possibilities. Welcome to PHN Techno Lab, a groundbreaking initiative that offers an affordable and well-designed robotics lab setup, coupled with comprehensive expert training for school students right at their schools.

Located at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, PHN Techno Lab was recently inaugurated amidst great enthusiasm and support from esteemed individuals, including Member of Rajya Sabha and Former HRD and IB Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar Ji. Recognizing the lab's cost-effectiveness and exceptional design, Shri. Javadekar Ji emphasized the government's commitment to advancing education and nurturing the aspirations of the younger generation. The launch event also witnessed the presence of popular Bollywood and Marathi film industry celebrities, further highlighting the significance of this technological revolution.

Emphasizing the vital importance of providing coding and technology training to young students, Mr. Pradip Narayankar, the Founder and Director of PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd. firmly believes in equipping them with essential knowledge and skills from an early age. By integrating technical and practical education seamlessly into the school curriculum crafted by Industry experts from IIT, the Techno Lab initiative ensures that students grasp these concepts right from the start. This proactive approach not only prepares them for the future but also bestows them with a solid foundation in technology, providing a competitive edge in the job market.

What sets PHN Techno Lab apart is its unwavering emphasis on hands-on learning. Students actively engage in three projects each year, allowing them to apply their knowledge directly within the familiar confines of their schools. Moreover, the lab organizes a variety of competitions where students can showcase their skills and learn from their peers. By seamlessly combining theoretical knowledge with practical implementation skills, PHN Techno Lab ensures that students receive a comprehensive and well-rounded learning experience.

Recognizing the paramount importance of student safety, PHN Techno Lab has spared no effort in designing impeccable robotics labs. The state-of-the-art infrastructure, coupled with stringent safety protocols, creates an environment where students can explore and experiment with utmost confidence. Within this secure setting, students are encouraged to push the boundaries of their creativity and innovation, fostering an atmosphere of constant growth and development.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Pradip Narayankar, PHN Techno Lab's commitment to providing coding and technology training, its dedication to hands-on learning, and its unwavering focus on student safety create an educational experience like no other. By instilling essential skills and knowledge, empowering students to apply their learning practices, and ensuring their well-being, PHN Techno Lab paves the way for a promising future in the world of technology.

The enthusiasm for PHN Techno Lab extends beyond industry professionals and government figures. Bollywood actor Boman Irani expressed his excitement for this remarkable platform, believing that it will undoubtedly ignite curiosity and passion for robotics among school students. Actress Genelia Deshmukh, speaking as a parent, shared her joy in witnessing this fantastic initiative taking shape. She believes that the PHN Techno Lab opens doors to endless possibilities for our young minds, who are the future.

One cannot overlook the exceptional contributions of the Founder, Mr. Pradip Narayankar, who has dedicated himself to society through this visionary project. Sonalee Kulkarni, an actress, conveyed her admiration, applauding Mr. Narayankar for his inspiring journey. According to her, the PHN Techno Lab will empower students to soar to new heights in the world of technology. Already More than 100+ schools in Maharashtra took a significant step by introducing robotic labs in their schools for 5 years.

Registration for schools interested in joining this technological revolution has already begun. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative educational journey. Schools can register with PHN Techno Lab through the following channels:

Email: technolab@phntechnology.com Enquiry Link: https://www.phntechnolab.com/enquiry

