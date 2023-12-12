Empowering the Unsung: Highway Heroes+ Aims to Rewrite the Narrative for Truck Drivers

Truck drivers are the backbone of India's logistics industry. They navigate the vast country's roadways every day while overcoming a range of challenges. These unsung heroes endure a range of difficulties, such as being harassed while traveling and enduring extreme hardships throughout their protracted journeys.

The responsibility for ensuring that goods reach their destinations across the country rests mostly with truck drivers. Their first challenge is the road itself, which is dangerous. Every day they have to cope with dangerous conditions, unpredictable poor weather, and lengthy driving distances. Although the highways are essential for economic growth, they are riddled with potholes and lack sufficient rest areas and amenities.

These industrious individuals also often endure mistreatment, especially at the hands of law enforcement agencies. There are many cases of unfair punishments and false accusations, and some authorities actively solicit bribes. Checkpoints, inspection locations, and toll booths are potential hotspots for harassment.

The Road Ahead: Highway Heroes+

In order to address these issues, AITWA and Lawyered worked together to create the Highway Heroes+ program. One of the project's main components is the Highway Heroes+ card, which truck drivers may obtain for a small fee and which offers a range of benefits.

1. Comprehensive Insurance: This card offers hospitalization coverage for personal accidents up to 1.5 lakhs and 5 lakhs, respectively, and a TTD benefit of 1% of the Sum Insured (SI) every week, up to a maximum of 100 weeks.

2. 24/7 Helpline: A dedicated hotline for truck drivers provides fast access to emergency services such as ambulances, toll booths, and police stations, as well as protection against harassment by officials.

3. Financial Assistance: The program provides financial help through the partner mobile app, offering a credit limit of up to Rs. 25,000 with ZERO processing costs and 0% interest.

4. Access to Events: You can participate in all driver-only camps, driver-only promotions, and driver-only events that the AITWA hosts for truck drivers.

As they navigate the treacherous highways of India on a daily basis, truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our country's logistics industry. We want to provide them with the respect and assistance they merit through the Highway Heroes+ program. The CEO and founder of Lawyered, Himanshu Gupta, stated.

"Truck drivers face challenges on their journey, despite their critical role in the economic growth of our country. According to AITWA CEO J.P. Singla, “Highway Heroes+ is our collaborative effort to alleviate their suffering and make them into national heroes.”

Empowering the Future

IDFC First Bank has teamed up with Highway Heroes+ to support truck drivers' daughters enrolled in grades 9–12. One hundred girls have already signed up, proving how effective this initiative is.

“The Highway Heroes+ program is a big step forward in addressing the problems that our dedicated truck drivers face. We want everyone to join us in celebrating the unwavering commitment, selflessness, and daily risks they take to ensure the future of our nation,” Mahender Arya, the All India Transporters Welfare Association's co-chairman, said

The goal of Lawyered's Highway Heroes+ Project in collaboration with AITWA is to significantly improve the lives of our hardworking truck drivers. They go from being ordinary employees to being praised as national heroes. Together, let's honor their unwavering dedication, selflessness, and bravery in putting our nation's interests first.

