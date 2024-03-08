Empowering Tomorrow: Unveiling Inspiring Women Leaders on International Women's Day 2024

New Delhi (India), March 8: In the spirit of progress and empowerment, we proudly unveil Inspiring Women Leaders on this International Women's Day. This year's celebration marks a profound recognition of the remarkable achievements and contributions of women leaders across diverse fields. As we commemorate this day, let’s meet some visionary women leaders who continue to shape our world with resilience, innovation, and compassion. Through their inspiring stories and unwavering commitment, these leaders serve as beacons of hope, driving positive change and paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Ojaswini Kapoor, CEO of Bloom IVF Group

Ojaswini Kapoor, a trailblazer in the field of healthcare, seamlessly blends her professional prowess with a compelling personal journey. She is a dynamic leader and combines a profound understanding of healthcare management with innovative strategies to steer the organization towards revolutionizing fertility care. Alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Miranda House, her previous roles included her tenure at Moolchand Healthcare and Sopra Steria. She has represented these organizations at several national and international platforms. A devoted mother, wife & daughter, she navigates the demanding healthcare landscape with grace, exemplifying the fusion of compassion and competence. With an unwavering commitment to society, she is also an active benefactor to the All India Foundation of Deaf Women and has contributed to various public health initiatives across public & private institutions.

Dimple Parmar, CEO & Founder ZenOnco Cancer Care

Dimple Parmar stands as a beacon of hope and determination in the face of cancer's harsh realities. Having lost her husband to cancer, whom she married knowing that he had cancer, Dimple transformed her tragedy into a mission. She founded ZenOnco.io a cancer care startup, alongside NGO Love Heals Cancer, aiming to bridge the care gaps she encountered during her journey. With an MBA from IIM Calcutta and certification in Integrative Oncology from Arizona State University, she merges compassion with innovative technology. ZenOnco.io focuses on Whole-Person Integrative Oncology Care to improve the quality of life for patients, leading to better clinical outcomes, and extending lives where possible. She wants to help as many cancer patients as possible to live better and longer. Dimple's journey from experiencing loss to empowering cancer patients and their families highlights her as a visionary leader, committed to making a tangible difference in millions of lives.

Leena Munot, Co-Founder The Giving Tree

Since 2002, The Giving Tree has pioneered the creation of corporate gifts with inspiring stories. Co-founders Mala S and Leena Munot are passionate about all things Indian, handcrafted, and eco-friendly. Whether crafting utility products, festive gift hampers or floating Indian souvenirs, they uncompromisingly offer the best of India, Innovation, and Earth friendliness. In their eyes, corporate gifting in India has evolved significantly, poised to touch more lives in the future. Collaboration triumphs over competition in their approach. They build impactful relationships with suppliers and channel partners, establishing themselves in the corporate gifting industry. Their boundless quest for innovation takes them to India's smallest towns, reviving dying folk art traditions. Incorporating these skills into gift hamper designs, they share engaging stories, emphasizing the importance of revitalizing these traditions. The Giving Tree, under Mala and Leena's guidance, seamlessly intertwines tradition, innovation, and sustainability into every creation.

Mamta Singh, Wall Muralist, Founder Moon & Doodle Art Workshop

As an international wall muralist, illustrator, and educator from Udaipur, now based in Goa, this artist has made a significant impact on the art world. With a portfolio of over 650 murals across India and beyond, covering more than 75,000 square feet, her work is a testament to creativity and innovation. Drawing inspiration from the environment, her murals are characterized by bold shapes, botanical themes, and intricate patterns that convey meaningful information through art she has turned simple objects and text into engaging designs, paving new paths in her artistic journey. Collaborating with a diverse range of entities, including MNCs, schools, hotels, and restaurants, her murals adorn both interior and exterior spaces. Furthermore, her dedication to education is evident in her global doodle art workshops, which have reached over 50,000 students across Asia. By participating in community festivals and recently exploring digital design with her agency “Moon,” the artist exemplifies the fusion of creativity and empowerment, using her brush to celebrate the resilience of the feminine spirit in a narrative where each stroke has its own tale.

Dr. Nandita Sethi, Founder & MD of The Entrepreneur Zone

Dr. Nandita Sethi, a doctorate in International Economics, embarked on her journey as a Professor in Economics, imparting knowledge in esteemed B-schools and nurturing young business managers for years. Recognizing the need to foster entrepreneurship amidst a job-centric education system, she founded 'The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ)' in 2015, aiming to instil the spirit of entrepreneurship among aspiring individuals. Through TEZ, Dr. Sethi has mentored, incubated, and funded numerous startups, guiding them from ideation to fruition. Her efforts have not only led to the establishment of several successful ventures but have also garnered recognition, including the TiE Best Mentor Award and the Indiwood Business Excellence Award, among others. Committed to promoting women’s entrepreneurship and integrating entrepreneurship training into the education system, Dr. Sethi's tireless dedication continues to inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs across various platforms and initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Priyanka Bhatia, Co-Founder of Women On Wealth

Priyanka Bhatia, armed with a postgraduate degree in Business Journalism, embarked on a transformative journey in 2011, diverging from her role at the Press Trust of India to found Women on Wealth. This groundbreaking platform is dedicated to empowering women through financial literacy and independence. Guided by influential mentors like the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Priyanka's expertise spans various domains, from stock market analysis to behavioural sciences and resilient business models. Her impactful contributions have earned recognition from prestigious publications and media outlets. Alongside co-founder Praveer Shukla, Priyanka aspires to reshape the financial landscape for over 50 lakh Indian women by 2030 through Women on Wealth. With a focus on learning and practical application, their training programs equip women with essential financial skills, fostering collaboration and skill enhancement within the Women Investors Community.

Dr. Sreevani Karnav , Integrative Gynaecologist PCOS Fertility Specialist

Dr. Sreevani Karnav, MBBS, is a distinguished Integrative Gynaecologist and a passionate PCOS Fertility Specialist, on a mission to empower 1 Lakh women to attain PCOS freedom. With a resolute commitment to women's health, Dr. Karnav specializes in helping women overcome Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and achieve pregnancy naturally, all without the need for medication. Her approach is comprehensive, addressing the root causes of PCOS through her structured Fertycare program, which offers a holistic perspective on reproductive health. Through Dr. Karnav's expertise, women are not only able to conquer PCOS but also realize the dream of delivering healthy babies. Her integrative approach to healthcare is both groundbreaking and transformative, ensuring that women receive the support and guidance they need on their journey to PCOS freedom and motherhood. Dr. Sreevani Karnav is dedicated to making this vision a reality for countless women.

Dr. Anjali Nagpal, Founder & CMD of Serenity Clinic

Dr Anjali Nagpal MBBS, DPM, MD (Psychiatry)ECFMG (USA) is a New Delhi-based Senior Consultant psychiatrist at Max Healthcare and is also CMD & Founder Delhi-based chain of mental health centres, Serenity Clinic. She believes in a holistic approach to handling mental health problems through counselling, yoga, neurogenetic diet and lifestyle management. Her field of interest includes using qEEG-based brain map for diagnosis of depression, anxiety, panic attacks, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychoses, migraine, headaches, ADHD etc. Specialises in peak performance enhancement using EEG-based neurofeedback & Repetitive Trans Magnetic Stimulation for drugless psychiatric treatment. Twice awarded Global Top 50 Mental Health Leader 2019 and 2020 and World Mental Health Congress. Selected for the Hero Leadership Award in 2015. Recently awarded by UK-based GHP Healthcare & Pharmaceutical as ‘Most Empowering Mental Healthcare Clinic 2023 - India’.

Aparna Bhatnagar, Founder of Wise Mama

Aparna stands as the visionary founder behind Wise Mama, an emerging millet and health food brand in India. Her mission is to seamlessly blend ancient and modern nutritional principles, crafting foods that cater to the fast-paced urban lifestyle while promoting both short and long-term health benefits. Aparna's Wise Mama journey began amidst the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a profound motivation to nurture her family with food that nourished and bolstered immunity, all while accommodating urban life's hectic pace. Fueled by a desire to strike a balance between health and convenience, she turned to millet and other nutrient-rich ingredients. A team of expert chefs, nutritionists, and Ayurveda practitioners pooled their knowledge to curate Wise Mama's healthy and delicious range. With 25 SKUs spanning ready-to-cook millet cereals, porridge, dosa flours, millet cookies, and healthy snacks, Wise Mama endeavors to redefine healthful eating for busy urbanites, making wholesome and delicious meals an effortless part of everyday life. Additionally, Aparna is an alumna of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi School of Economics.

Dr. Tania Ray Bhattacharya, Founder & CEO, The Celestial Earth

Dr. Tania Ray Bhattacharya is the Founder and CEO of The Celestial Earth (TCE), She established this company in 2013 in Kolkata, after completing her PhD in Japan. As an advocate for climate change and women's empowerment, Dr. Bhattacharya brings over 15 years of international experience with numerous global publications. She is recognized as a most prominent south Asia region, leading female entrepreneur in development and research, her work focuses on impactful policy. Today, The Celestial Earth is an internationally reputed brand and has become a renowned entity in the research of Climate Change and sustainable development on the global stage, lauded for its innovative contributions to policy research and the green movement, leveraging cutting-edge methodologies. The organization, which prides itself on female- led contributions to climate change initiatives, has seen significant growth over the past 12 years, achieving milestone revenue of INR 3 crores.

