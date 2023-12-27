Empowering Visions: Women Entrepreneurs Redefining India's Business Frontiers

New Delhi (India), December 27: In the vibrant landscape of India's business realm, a dynamic wave of visionary women entrepreneurs is reshaping norms and redefining success. Let us celebrate the profound impact and trailblazing journeys of these enterprising women. Each of these entrepreneurs embodies innovation, resilience, and a relentless drive to transform industries, navigating challenges to carve their path to success. Join us on a revelatory journey through their stories, unveiling the transformative power these remarkable women wield in shaping India's entrepreneurial narrative.

1. Shipra Dawar: Founder of IWill

Shipra Dawar, an influential force in the Digital Health, Sustainability and AI domain, champions technology for societal benefit. Founder of IWill and ePsyClinic, she leads India's digital and AI health startups, focusing on mental well-being and reproductive health. IWill, awarded by Commonwealth Digital Health Awards, partners with governments, supported by Microsoft AI4A and UNICEF. Shipra Dawar's innovative idea of using Generative AI to reduce household electricity consumption earned a Top 6 spot in the global Life initiative. Developing AI systems for Non-Communicable Diseases aligns with G20's digital transformation agenda, enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency globally. Shipra embodies the synergy of tech, entrepreneurship, and societal welfare, earning distinctions like 40 under 40 and Global Hi-Flyers 50.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2. Arthi Benjaram & Vaishnavi Reddy: Founders of Unsweetened Beauty

Arthi Benjaram ventured into the AI landscape, initially as a data scientist for an Andreesen-Horowitz-backed startup, evolving her tech career with a customer-centric approach upon her return to India. Transitioning to an early-stage iOT startup as a data product manager, she championed data-driven outcomes and consumer-centric missions. She champions cohesive teams for exceptional brands, drawing from top startup talent in the US and India, stressing alignment and unified success. Vaishnavi Reddy's journey began with an early role in a London-based data intelligence startup post her UCL master's, followed by contributing to an incubator and accelerator at the Indian School of Business upon returning to India. Passionate entrepreneur thriving in learning, productivity, eschewing traditional 9-to-5 roles. She immerses herself in entrepreneurial stories, seeing them as wellsprings of knowledge and inspiration, echoing her belief in continuous learning through others' experiences.

3. Divya Aggarwal: Founder & Designer of Divya Aggarwal Label

Divya Aggarwal, founder & designer of her namesake luxury couture label, believes that it is her prerogative as a designer of Indian couture to preserve the heritage, culture, and craftsmanship of India. After completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Parsons School of Design, New York, majoring in Fashion Designing and a minor in Design Management, Divya embarked on her career journey in the world of fashion. Drawing upon her 5 years of experience with KAZO and BL International, she parallelly launched her eponymous label which is an artistic fusion of modern aesthetics and timeless sartorial traditions. It injects a sense of craftsmanship through unique prints, captivating colors, and visionary designs. The founder aspires for her bespoke couture to set the standard in Indian fusion and tradition.

4. Shilpa Bhatia: Founder & CEO of FyndHealth

FyndHealth is a one-stop solution for ‘’Healthcare, Holistic Development & Wellness” for Children powered by services & products. Incubated at IIM-Bangalore, NSRCEL, Fyndhealth is an integrated hybrid platform that works with a multi-disciplinary approach for both ‘’Preventive & Intervention’’ requisites for every child’s developmental journey starting from Early Childhood till Adolescence. Backed by doctors and best healthcare specialists, the start-up helps parents track and boost their child’s growth, development and mental wellness. FyndHealth has also been selected for the Villgrow IMMpact program in collaboration with researchers from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Harvard Business School. Fyndhealth has been founded by Shilpa Bhatia who comes from a management and psychology background (IIM-L, N.I.F.T & GCW-Psychology) and has 12+ years of rich experience working in start-up’s as part of the founding team.

5. Jyoti Sudhir: Director & Co-Founder of InventIndia Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

A Graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10K Women Program from the prestigious IIM, Bangalore & a GS 10K Ambassador from ISB, Jyoti Sudhir, Director & Co-founder of InventIndia Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a Global Design Firm. She is also the Executive Director & Board Member at On2Cook India Pvt Ltd, a StartUp that has raised around ~3 Mn $ at a valuation of 100 crores. With a rich experience of 21+ years in leadership, team and organization transformation, Jyoti is a sought-after industry leader, speaker & Mentor. She has been on the Jury of the Stevie Awards for Women in Business (USA), Jury member – Global Start Up Awards for SAARC & ASEAN regions. InventIndia & Jyoti Sudhir have bagged more than 35+ Global Awards including the most reputed Design & Business Awards.

6. Monaah M Shuklla: Founder & CEO of CorportEdge Serviced Offices

Monaah is a born leader and dreamer, she likes to read and write Hindi and Urdu poetry to relax her mind. She's penned over 50 poems, sharing them on Facebook's Kavitanjali. Under Monaah's leadership, CorporatEdge crafts unique serviced offices, blending inspiring spaces with Indian hospitality ethos, epitomizing "Atithi Devo Bhava". She launched CorporatEdge Serviced Offices in 2012 and held roles in Indian and multinational companies before her entrepreneurial venture. After establishing Regus in India, she launched her unique service to fill market gaps. With experience from top hotels and office providers, her warmth revitalizes small ventures with unparalleled enthusiasm. She owes her success and inspiration to her husband Aashish Shukla who is her Mentor and friend and, in her words, she says – ‘Aashish gives me the wings to fly’.

7. Dr. Mithila Desai: Clinical Psychologist of Power of Mind Clinics

Dr. Mithila Desai stands as a distinguished Clinical Psychologist and Entrepreneur, leaving an indelible mark in psychology, mental health, and relationship counselling. Her rich expertise and diverse journey have etched a notable presence in these fields. With a profile spanning comprehensive qualifications—a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Mumbai—and extensive work, including roles at distinguished institutions and founding reputable clinics like "The Power of Mind Clinic," she's reshaped school psychology and corporate wellness. Dr. Desai's global reach extends through therapeutic interventions across continents, emphasizing anxiety and depression treatment, workshops on work culture enhancement, and mindfulness retreats. Her impactful work garnered prestigious awards, shaping her as a mental health icon. Dr. Desai's ethos drives holistic care, earning respect in psychology and therapy communities with dedication.

8. Saloni Shah: Assistant Director of Gopi Radha Primary School and Girls Inter College

Saloni Shah, as the Assistant Director at Gopi Radha Primary School and Girls Inter College, is making a remarkable impact in the field of education management and administration. Her commitment to holistic development is evident in the introduction of classes for spoken & written english, computer education, digital classes, and a revamped extracurricular program. Saloni's strategic vision has successfully integrated technology into the curriculum, equipping students from diverse backgrounds with essential digital literacy skills. She places a strong emphasis on hygiene and sanitation, teaching vital life skills to economically disadvantaged girl students. Under her guidance, the school evolved, echoing her strong belief in equitable education for girls. Saloni Shah's educational leadership inspires empowerment, uplifting society through dedicated and profound influence.

9. Shachi Maheshwari: CEO & MD of Shachi Global Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Shachi Maheshwari, a seasoned Chartered Accountant and corporate leader with 28 years of experience, excels in financial expertise and organizational leadership. Her journey from corporate positions, including Group CFO roles and heading IT companies and media groups, has now transcended into a multifaceted coaching career. Known for her versatility, she's also a distinguished classical dancer and singer. As the CEO & MD of Shachi Global Advisors Pvt. Ltd., she's a certified international speaker, coach, and mentor, empowering professionals and entrepreneurs globally. Shachi emphasizes personal success, efficiency, and holistic well-being in her work. Her mission of transforming CEOs, CFOs, and entrepreneurs worldwide reflects her commitment to fostering positive, healthy, and productive corporate cultures.

10. Dr. Shilika Lilaramani: Founder of Vi-Scan Diagnostics

Dr. Shilika is the founder of Vi-Scan Diagnostics, one of India’s largest dental diagnostic startups. She studied dentistry at R.V Dental and completed an executive business program from IIM Bangalore. Passionate about leveraging tech for scalable solutions and enhancing dental care acceptance. She and the team at Vi-Scan are solving this via physical centres and the first-of-its-kind digital dental ecosystem. Vi-Scan links 18+ dental centers, aiding precise diagnoses for efficient dental care. Vi-Scan, linked with 10K+ dentists, diagnosed 100K+ patients, and earned $1M+ in lifetime revenue in the initial phases. They are now expanding tech as SaaS for dental clinics & diagnostic centers. Digitizes workflow, enhances connectivity, elevates diagnosis quality and treatment planning. Vi-Scan's AI revolutionizes dentistry, enhancing diagnoses, data management, and treatment acceptance for global dental well-being and happiness.

11. Swarna Singh: Co-Founder & COO of Logicboots Pvt. Ltd.

Swarna Singh, the Co-Founder & COO of Logicboots Pvt Ltd, spearheads a startup incubated by IIT Roorkee and STPI, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI. Specializing in crafting human-friendly Robots for domestic and medical applications, Swarna's entrepreneurial journey began in 12th grade with a successful school venture in her hometown, which continues to thrive. With an MSC in mathematics, her passion lies in algorithmic innovations for medical electronics and domestic robots. Transitioning into Logicboots after marriage, she brings a wealth of expertise, leveraging her technical acumen to drive groundbreaking advancements in these industries. Swarna exemplifies a fusion of entrepreneurial prowess, technological insight, and a commitment to pioneering user-centric innovations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.