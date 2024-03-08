 Empowering Women: A Celebration of International Women's Day at Impetus - Hindustan Times
Empowering Women: A Celebration of International Women's Day at Impetus

Published on Mar 08, 2024 07:35 PM IST

At the heart of Impetus’s success is its inclusive culture, where diversity is not just embraced but celebrated

ByHT Brand Studio

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Impetus Group proudly marks International Women's Day with a commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace for women. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, Impetus stands as a beacon for gender equality, exemplifying a workplace where women thrive and contribute significantly.

Impetus is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for women, empowering them to achieve their full potential. Through mentorship programs, skill-building initiatives, and flexible work arrangements, the company ensures that every woman has the resources and encouragement needed to excel in her career.

At the heart of Impetus’s success is its inclusive culture, where diversity is not just embraced but celebrated. The company recognizes the unique strengths that women bring to the workplace and actively promotes an environment where everyone feels heard, valued, and included.

On the occasion, grand celebrations unfolded across locations. Women were made to feel extra special with curated activities, SHEroes connect sessions, and fun games. The festivities aimed to not only honor the achievements of women but also create an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

Arushi Verma, Associate Technical Architect, Cloud & Data Engineering, Impetus Bengaluru says: "As a woman at Impetus, I've found a workplace that encourages my growth and values my contributions. The support I've received has been instrumental in shaping my career. It's truly empowering to be part of an organization that champions equality."

Nidhi Kumari, Senior Software Engineer, Cloud & Data Engineering, Impetus Indore says: "At Impetus, diversity is not just a buzzword; it's a lived reality. I've experienced an inclusive culture that fosters collaboration and innovation. Being surrounded by empowering colleagues has made my journey here incredibly fulfilling."

Sanjeev, CHRO, shared his thoughts:
"At Impetus, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is key to innovation and success. On International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements of our talented women and renew our commitment to providing an environment where everyone can thrive."

Impetus Group continues its journey toward building a workplace where women are not just included but are integral to the organization's success.

About Impetus

Impetus Technologies is a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals. We solve analytics, AI, and cloud puzzles, enabling businesses to drive unmatched innovation and growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India and Canada.

