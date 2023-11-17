Endometriosis: A Global Health Concern for Women

In recent years, the global incidence of endometriosis and Adenomyosis among women has surged to near-pandemic levels, presenting a critical health concern. These conditions, often accompanied by symptoms such as infertility, abdominal pain, discomfort during intercourse, and pain during bodily functions, are on the rise. The root cause of this alarming trend is increasingly linked to environmental toxins known as Endocrine Disruptors (EDCs).

EDCs, including bisphenols, phthalates, PCBs, pesticides, DDT, and organophosphorus compounds, are found in various everyday products such as food, meat, poultry, plasticizers in plastics, canned beverages, cosmetics, paints, sprays, and air pollutants. Their pervasive presence in our environment is contributing significantly to the escalation of endometriosis and Adenomyosis cases.

As part of proactive measures to combat this growing health crisis, experts recommend the following preventive strategies:

Go Organic: Choose organic products to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals. Avoid Chemicals in Food and Water: Be mindful of the chemicals present in food, water, and everyday products. Drink Filtered Water: Opt for water stored in metal or glass bottles to reduce exposure to contaminants. Use Dioxin-Free Sanitary Napkins: Choose sanitary products that are free from dioxins and other harmful substances. Avoid Microwaving in Plastic Containers: Opt for safer alternatives when reheating food. Read Labels: Scrutinize makeup and toiletry labels to avoid products containing EDCs.

Early detection is crucial for preventing complications such as infertility, gastrointestinal obstruction, and kidney failure. Traditional tests like ultrasound and MRI often identify the diseases in their advanced stages. However, a breakthrough in salivary microRNA testing now offers a more effective method for early detection.

It is imperative for young girls experiencing extreme pain during menstruation to consult a gynecologist promptly. This may signal congenital blockages that, if left untreated, can lead to severe endometriosis and compromise future fertility.

At Sunrise Hospital, a dedicated team of specialists, including gynecologists, laparoscopic surgeons, urologists, gastro surgeons, and IVF experts, collaborates to comprehensively manage endometriosis. The use of advanced techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery and carbon dioxide laser treatment, ensures thorough removal of endometriotic deposits from the ovaries without damaging the ovaries.

For cases where ovarian damage is a concern, our cutting-edge procedure of laparoscopic ovarian instillation of stem cells facilitates ovarian rejuvenation. This groundbreaking approach enhances a woman's natural conception ability and preserves her own eggs for potential use in IVF (as avoiding the need for donor eggs) “Egg Banking” is the other procedure offered to patients at “Sunrise Hospital” who are concerned that their biological clock is ticking with advancing age but not ready for pregnancy for personnel or social economic reasons.

In conclusion, the rising prevalence of endometriosis demands immediate attention. Through preventive measures, early detection, and comprehensive treatment, we strive to empower every woman to lead a healthy, fulfilling life. At Sunrise Hospital, we are committed to advancing women's healthcare and addressing the challenges posed by endometriosis.

All in all Endometriosis should be prevented or at least be detected early and treated by medications or minimally invasive {keyhole surgery} to help every woman achieve a good quality of life.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

