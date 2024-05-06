Enercomp Secures 2.5 Crore Investment in Pre-Series A Round Led by Bestvantage, Fueling Drone Technology Innovation

Enercomp, the leading drone technology company based in Ahmedabad, has successfully closed its pre-Series A funding round, securing a significant investment of ₹2.5 crore exclusively advised by Bestvantage Investments. This round saw participation from Chennai based family office, strategic investors with expertise in IT and investors based in Europe to help Enercomp in international expansion. The fresh capital infusion will fuel Enercomp's mission to further develop and enhance its innovative drone technology. Additionally, it will support the expansion of its manufacturing footprint, ensuring that it can meet the growing demand for their cutting-edge solutions.

Enercomp's advanced drone technology is reshaping various industries, including energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, its drones efficiently collect and analyze vast amounts of data. This capability empowers its clients with valuable insights, enabling operational optimization and informed decision-making.

Notably, Enercomp has achieved remarkable growth, witnessing a threefold increase in recent years. Enercomp is proud to count esteemed clients such as Tata Projects, RIL, Shapoorji Pallonji, Indospace, Iron Triangle, MIDC, Gujarat Forest, Sangli Corporation, and many others. Their consistent growth trajectory, averaging 200% yearly for the past five years, underscores the commitment to excellence.

“In the current fiscal year (23-24), we have already touched ₹5.5 crore. Moreover, our current order book stands strong at over ₹5 crore. Furthermore, we are pleased to share that Enercomp has achieved EBITDA-level profitability, a testament to our sound business model and operational efficiency.” mentioned Jatin Patel, Co-founder and CEO, Enercomp.

Enercomp is also making significant progress in regulatory compliance, with one of their drones completing a rigorous two-stage audit process for DGCA approval, and another in queue. The team has expanded to over 60 talented individuals, reflecting their dedication to assembling the best minds in the industry. As part of their growth strategy, they have inaugurated an office in Pune. In line with their commitment to scalability and efficiency, they have relocated their drone manufacturing and other offices to GIDC (Industrial Area) in Ahmedabad, occupying a spacious 12,000 square feet facility for mass production.

This successful funding round and the company’s continued growth trajectory position Enercomp as a formidable player in the drone technology landscape. For more investment opportunities in prominent startups, please visit www.bestvantageinvestments.com or contact directly at raman@bestvantageinvestments.com.

