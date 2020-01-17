Engineering your dream, with FIITJEE

brand-stories

What is common between Archit Bubna (AIR 3 IIT-JEE) and Manan Aggarwal (AIR 14 IIT-JEE)? Their association with one of the country’s best coaching institutes in the country - FIITJEE.

Seven years of extensive learning at FIITJEE have transformed Archit into an achiever. He has been able to excel at all kinds of scholastic and competitive exams.

Manan’s younger brother, Harshvardhan, has also enrolled in FIITJEE—a move that speaks volumes about the trust that the parents have in the institute. Today, Harshvardhan is confidently following in the footsteps of his elder brother and is sure to reign supreme in every milestone exam that comes his way.

This video takes you through the story of the two toppers -- their childhood, hobbies, interests and ambitions -- and their experiences of being a part of the FIITJEE family. The proud parents offer enough insights into how their child’s future was shaped by this institute, ultimately helping them realise the dream of being an IITian. Along with being brilliant students, their focus on achieving their goals without being daunted by peer pressure is an inspiration in itself.

However, what made them choose FIITJEE? A supportive and encouraging faculty, intensive study materials and a regular crackdown on their progress not only helped them make a mark, but also do so effortlessly. Currently studying Computer Science in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, their story is a must-watch for every aspiring IIT-ian.