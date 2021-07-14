Enhance your home decor with Samsung’s new The Frame TV

Is it a television or a picture frame? It’s a television that is designed to look like a picture frame. When turned off, it’s almost indistinguishable. It’s extremely thin and can sit flat against your wall or on an adjustable stand. It’s eye-catching.

The bezels around the Frame TV from Samsung are squared off so that they look like a picture frame. one can buy customisable bezels to change the look of the TV, these are magnetically attachable and can be swapped in a flash

The Frame TV comes in multiple sizes - 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch - and the magnetic bezels come in multiple colours - white and teak - so one can customise it to their liking and make it their very own TV. It takes the aesthetic quotient of your home a notch higher!

Samsung Frame TV

White and teak offer a nice contrast and can complement your room well. In case you don’t want it up against a wall, then the height adjustable TV stand accommodates the sound bar to provide for a clutter-free look.

Switch the TV to art mode and choose the static picture option. Pick from a multitude of artworks or upload your own photo. It really does look like an authentic piece of art and not a television.

What’s more? The Frame TV is just 24.99 mm thick - a whopping 46 percent thinner than last year’s version!

Your very own collection

The Frame allows you to upload your own photographs via a smartphone (using the SmartThings app) or a USB flash drive. There are 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours bringing the photos to life!

The Frame TV’s Art Mode comes with original pieces of art that match a wide range of tastes. They’re over 1,400 pieces of art from renowned institutions from across the world. An individual piece of art can be purchased for ₹1,199 or the entire collection in the Art Store can be subscribed to for ₹299/month.

Samsung Frame TV

QLED quantum dot technology and an invisible connection

The 2021 model of the Frame TV offers 4K resolution. The TVs use Samsung’s QLED Quantum Dot Technology to backlit the display. There’s 100% colour volume that shows realistic colours no matter what is playing on the screen. Samsung’s artificial intelligence engine, Quantum Processor 4K, is the result of 30 years of world-leading semiconductor expertise. The AI capabilities learn, adapt and enhance the picture and sound quality and take it to the next level.

The viewing experience is unbeatable. Want your pictures to appear life-like? Look no further than Samsung’s The Frame TV.

The Frame TV, with its flat back, comes with a gapless wall mount and makes it so that the TV is flush with the wall. There’s a single, translucent cable to connect devices to your TV. Find a place for all your TV peripherals with the One Connect Box. It’s a single connection hub for all cables in one place.

Intelligent sensors

There’s an in-built motion and brightness sensor. The internal motion sensor triggers Art Mode when someone walks into the room. This helps save energy as it turns off when it detects that no one is around. By detecting the ambient light of its surroundings, the brightness sensor will automatically balance the screen's brightness and colour tone. This provides for better and more natural illumination.

SpaceFit Sound and Q-Symphony

Once the Frame TV is put in the perfect position, SpaceFit Sound takes over. It analyzes the room’s acoustics and applies the best audio settings. You needn’t lift a finger. Furthermore, Q-Symphony allows for the TV and soundbar to operate simultaneously (unlike most of its competitors). This means that there will be a better surround sound effect!

Samsung Frame TV

Bixby and Alexa

For a hands-free experience of the Frame TV one just needs to call out to Bixby (Samsung’s voice assistant) or Alexa (Amazon’s voice assistant). From changing the channel to adjusting the voice and everything in between, your voice can rule the TV.

Watch two screens simultaneously

Just the other day both Wimbledon and Euro 2020 were being played at the same time. As most ardent sports fans would tell you, it's really hard to choose between one or the other. Samsung’s got you covered with Multi View. You can now watch two screens at the same time. You can customise video sizes and audio options, taking full control of how and what you want to watch.

Listen to music with visualisations

If you’re tired of listening to music through your headphones, or want something louder than your phone speakers then the Frame TV is here to save the day. Just give the Frame TV a light tap with your smartphone and Music Wall visualisations will add ambience to your room while the music plays throughout. This is done through Tap View.

Who says no to some free channels?

With Samsung’s recently launched Samsung TV Plus (pre-installed on the TV), one can enjoy free live streaming TV content with dozens of virtual channels. Tune in to Samsung TV Plus and find out what’s hot and happening before all of your friends!

The Frame TV is a must-have addition to your home decor

Yes, the Frame TV will add not just some entertainment to your life but will also enhance your home decor. The Frame TV is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. It comes in four sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch - and starts at just ₹61,990. A TV that looks ultra-stylish in any room in your home? That’s none other than Samsung’s The Frame TV.