Enjoy a Luxury Grocery Shopping Experience Only at Kwality Bazaar

Since its inception in 1999, Kwality Bazaar (KB) at Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar & later at Pitampura, spread its wings at Vishal Enclave in Rajouri Garden followed by Jail Road Hari Nagar, Model Town 2nd, Mahavir Enclave Part-1, Rohini Sector-3 and Prashant Vihar after overwhelming response.

(Left to Right): Amit Aggarwal, Gaurav Sehgal, and Vikas Shokeen

The High-End hygienic outlets of Kwality Bazaar aim to serve thousands of people by offering quality of high-end groceries, staples, beverages, dry fruits, baby care products, Imported cosmetics, imported chocolates, customised gift packs, branded perfumes, professional shampoos, healthcare organic and gluten free food, etc. at discounted prices to its valuable customers.

The stores at Rajouri Garden & Jail Road are sure to provide the best to customers, spread over 6000 sq.ft. over two floors, which allows one to move freely and avoid the rush, says Amit Aggarwal, co-owner.

The utmost objective of Kwality Bazaar is to cater its nearby people of their respective stores & its adjoining areas to satisfy their day to day grocery needs, says Gaurav Sehgal, co-owner.

Apart from offering an array of delights and making your shopping experience a comfortable one, the outlets have ample parking space & offer regular attractive deals and schemes.

The store's layout redefines the experience of visiting a hypermarket & meets the needs of its diverse customer base, no matter where they are in their customer journey.

With Kwality Bazaar, you can not only shop but also enjoy the vibe of the space.

