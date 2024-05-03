Enjoy Cool Air Everywhere with Kenstar’s Top 10 Air Coolers

As summer approaches, the quest for cool refreshing air increases. Kenstar, a trusted name in the coolers industry, offers a range of air coolers designed to deliver superior cooling performance. Let's explore the top 10 Kenstar air coolers that promise to keep you comfortable even on the hottest days.

1. Turbocool NEO HC 105:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Turbocool NEO HC 105

The Turbocool NEO HC 105 by Kenstar is an air cooler designed for large spaces. It features advanced honeycomb cooling pads offering 50% more water retention and 30% more cooling. Additionally, it comes with an ice chamber to enhance cooling and collapsible louvers for customizable airflow direction. With a long-lasting concealed water pump and Quadra flow technology, this cooler delivers reliable and efficient cooling performance.

2. Maha Kool HC 120:

Maha Kool HC 120

With its large fan and advanced cooling technology, the Maha Kool HC 120 provides quick and effective cooling for large spaces. The honeycomb cooling pads enhance water retention, while the concealed water pump ensures durability and long lasting operations. Multipurpose cooler for domestic, commercial & industrial usage.

Tall Boy HC 105 RE

The Tall Boy HC 105 RE combines a sleek design with powerful cooling capabilities. Its Quadra flow technology delivers best in class, while the honeycomb cooling pads maintain efficient cooling performance. The long-lasting concealed water pump adds to its reliability and auto drain feature makes maintenance an easy task.

4. Wondercool HC 110:

Wondercool HC 110

Experience cool air anytime with the Wondercool HC 110. This cooler boasts honeycomb cooling pads offering 30% more cooling and a concealed water pump for durability. The large fan ensures consistent airflow, while quadraflow technology offers best in class air delivery.

5. Glam HC 50 RE:

Glam HC 50 RE

The Glam HC 50 RE is a stylish and efficient cooling solution for small spaces or for personal usage. Its honeycomb cooling pads offer 30% more cooling, while the concealed water pump ensures longevity. Enjoy cool air with the convenience of remote-control operation. This cooler is compatible with inverters hence ensures uninterrupted cooling even during power cuts.

Auster 55

The Auster 55 stands out with its large fan and advanced quadraflow technology which offers best in class air delivery. Three side wood wool cooling pads offer exceptional cooling, while the concealed water pump ensures long lasting performance. Experience powerful cooling with ease.

7. Snowcool HC 90:

Snowcool HC 90

The Snowcool HC 90 air cooler from Kenstar delivers exceptional cooling as it is equipped with Honeycomb cooling pads. Touch controls make operations easy and large castor wheels make mobility hassle free. Having a large water tank and durable water pump which makes it a top choice for cooling large spaces.

8. Jett HC 51:

Jett HC 51

The Jett HC 51 excels in delivering rapid cooling with its large fan and best in class air delivery as it is equipped with Quadraflow technology. The honeycomb cooling pads offer 30% more cooling, while the concealed water pump ensures long-lasting performance. Enjoy superior cooling comfort with this Kenstar cooler. This cooler is compatible with inverters hence ensuring uninterrupted cooling even during power cuts.

9. Farrata 51:

Farrata 51

For robust cooling performance, the Farrata 51 is a favorite choice. Equipped with a large fan and quadraflow technology it offers best in class air throw and air delivery. 3-side wood wool cooling pads, dual height adjustments makes it best for all spaces.

10. Slimline HC 50:

Slimline HC 50

The Slimline HC 50 offers excellent cooling and has an ergonomic design. With honeycomb cooling pads offering 30% more cooling, inverter compatibility and Quadraflow technology offering best in class air delivery, this cooler provides cool and comfortable air wherever you need it.

Conclusion:

Kenstar's range of air coolers combines advanced technology with reliable performance to provide top-notch cooling comfort. With features like honeycomb cooling pads, concealed water pumps, large fans, and Quadraflow technology, these air coolers offer excellent cooling experiences. Stay cool and comfortable all summer long with Kenstar air coolers!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.