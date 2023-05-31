Enjoy the upcoming monsoon worry-free with a long-term waterproofing solution from Asian Paints

Asian Paints, a household name in decor solutions for Indian homes, has come up with a long-term and highly effective fix for waterproofing – Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof. The product is an ultimate saviour for roof and terrace waterproofing in homes where leakage has become a chronic problem as it provides a lasting solution to such issues, ultimately providing homeowners with a stress-free living experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can say goodbye to annual waterproofing rounds with different products as Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof comes with an eight-year waterproofing warranty on terraces and vertical surfaces. With Triple Layer Flex Armour® Technology, this product has elastomeric properties that ensure superior crack bridging and is reinforced with glass fibers for strong adhesion and superior abrasion resistance. It also helps keep the home cool in the intense summer months as its thick coat and white colour reflect the heat and bring down the surface temperature of the terrace by up to 10 degrees Celcius.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Asian Paints Ltd said, “For decades, through our continued devotion, Asian Paints has provided homeowners with innovative solutions to create a cozy, warm and stress-free life at home. Our unwavering commitment to our valued customers is reflected in the solutions we create for the various needs of customers. ‘Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof’ offers homeowners a long-lasting solution to the problem of leakage and dampness from terraces.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brand aims to captivate the attention of its viewers through a Qawwali face-off between star entertainers, Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa, to emphasize the importance of fixing leakages in a timely manner. “Our endeavour is to offer solutions that customers can opt for before the monsoons knock on their door,” Syngle added.

In the musical face-off, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa’s Mehfil-e-Qawwali is being interrupted by a pitter-patter of water drops from the ceiling – it splashed Kapoor’s exquisite achkan, and even fell into a glass of khaas sherbet that he was just going to sip. Finally, after two long years, Ustaad Pahwa says no to chemical waterproofing and opts for a “different” solution – Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof. Their Mehfil-e-Qawwali 2023 is a super duper hit!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click to watch the video:

Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof can be used on all exterior walls which are susceptible to water ingress. It can also be used on vertical walls, parapets and sunshades. This product is different from waterproofing as its thickness is much higher, increasing durability. It also fills up all the cracks leaving out the chances of the solution eroding quickly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rider is that this product cannot be used when the surfaces are damp. So, the ideal time to have your home treated against seepages is now, before the onset of the monsoons. All you need to do is call on 80504 80504 and a team will come and start the work. Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof is a glass fiber reinforced elastomeric liquid applied waterproofing membrane which forms a thick, seamless and durable layer on the surface, thus offering the ultimate solution against water leaks.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your home leakages fixed before the rains start. Waterproofing ke liye call karein: ‘80504 80504’

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}