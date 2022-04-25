Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Enjoy top deals from Indian D2C brands from April 26 -30 with CRED’s summer sale

CRED members get best price guarantee on brands with up to 80% discounts - Beat the heat with deals across wellness, skincare, F&B, and more. 
CRED members can redeem their CRED coins to unlock the best-price guarantee on curated products from the best of Indian D2C brands during the 5-day shopping festival.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:25 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

April 25, 2022, Bengaluru: Each summer brings a fair share of colours, experiences, highlights. And this summer, you can reinvent yourself and your space, to bring back what summertime actually stands for. Adding to the summertime joy, CRED announces its Summer sale from April 26-30. The sale will feature summer essentials with 5000+ products across wellness, beauty, grooming, electronics and more. CRED members will get up to 80% discounts on brands like Noise, Beardo, Yoga Bar, Sleepy Owl and more.

As we look at the first summer after lockdowns, CRED is making sure its members are geared to beat the heat. CRED members can redeem their CRED coins to unlock the best-price guarantee on curated products from the best of Indian D2C brands during the 5-day shopping festival.

What can you look out for:

- It’s always coffee season: Summers are the right time to switch up your coffee selection. The CRED store will host deals on different flavours of cold brews from the finest coffee estates in Asia.

- Putting health first: The heat and humidity can be draining for the body. A special range of products like vitamin-rich products, gummies, sunscreens and more will be a part of the deals to fight the summer blues.

- What’s more on the store: Every day, the in-app store will have exciting new deals at 1PM. The app will also host a leaderboard where the members who redeem the most CRED coins can win mega prizes like Macbook pro, iPhones, PS5, and more.

- A fruity surprise awaits: With every shopping festival, CRED goes beyond the usual to offer its members something unique. During the summer sale, there’s another seasonal surprise waiting!

Here’s sneak peek into some of the offers CRED members can enjoy across categories like:

- Electronics and audio - Noise, boAt, Bose, Google, Wipro

- Gourmet Food and Beverage - Raw Pressery, Sleepy Owl, Open Secret, Yoga, True Elements, Anveshan

- Beauty &amp;amp; Personal Care - The Man company, Man Matters, Moms Co. WOW Science, Beardo, Bombay Shaving company

- Apparel &amp;amp; Accessories - Damensch, Giva, Mokobara, Neeman’s XYXX

Get your shopping wishlists ready and keep watching the CRED app. And if you haven't as yet don't wait, download the CRED app on iOS and Android.

