Enlighten India Productions arrange the spectrum in the golden evening: Niharika

At Rose Banquet Hall in Garia Pancheshwar, Club Verde Vista, The Condoville, on the eve of 15th April 2022, an enchanting evening of Bengali New Year, Enlighten India Productions' presentation 'Niharika' was completed. This unique and exceptional event has become a symbol of the unique combination of the past tradition and the recent movement. Sabitri Chatterjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Arjun Chakraborty, Saheb Chatterjee, Keya Seth, Ananya Chatterjee, Ritabrata Bhattacharya, Sudipta Bandopadhyay and many others were present along with Enlighten India Productions' Founder, Producer & Chairperson of Enlighten India Productions & Associate Editor of DINKAAL NewsPaper, Mrs. Dipanwita Majumdar. Dipanwita Majumdar is the Editor of Enlighten India Productions own in-house international Magazine EiP. The program started with the lighting of lamps in the presence of all the dignitaries. Then the stage became vocal in the worship of Sri Ganesha to the beat of the dance. An obsessive atmosphere was created. At the end of the Ganesha worship, the attempt was made to enrich the level of the ceremony by giving a reception to the above- mentioned distinguished guests.

The Kathak dance form is one of the most popular of the eight types of Indian classical dances. The form of this style originated from the nomadic community of ancient North India. Madhavilata Mitra, Shubhanita Pal, Dimpi Ghosh, Ishika Dutta, Moubani Sorcar and Sneha Ghoshal - these six Bengali beauties' Ramp Walk to the Bols of Kathak accompanied by Sarengi, Sitar and Tabla sporting the vintage dresses of Ghaghra-cholis and Anarkalis made the audience fascinated and spellbound. Enlighten India Productions also owns the copyrights to the music accompanying ramp show, produced and composed by Enlighten India Productions, which was a magical melody

Apart from this, with the famous thumri rhythm of Begum Akhtar, the empress of classical music, "Jochana koreche aari/ Aase na amar bari", changing the decoration in rhythm, wearing modest sarees full of beauty and softness, the Bengali beauties altered the flavour of ramp walk for the audience. The taste and the rhythm made it emotional again. However, the rhythm of Kathak's bols and sargams, along with the appropriate ghaghra-cholis and anarkalis along with all the ornaments of the classical melody queen Begum Akhtar's famous thumri and instrumental accompaniment have carried the tradition of the sixties to the other side of the traditional. The exhibition also represents modernity. And needless to say, the combination of skilful performances by Indian musicians had made it possible for a true spiritual blend of the old tradition and modernity to be possible and the art has been harmonised.

Then with the song 'Sare Jahase Achcha' to the tune of the flute, three Bengali beauties in colours of the Indian national flag in colourful embellishments made the word 'National Solidarity' colourful and meaningful to the audience.

Those themes have been materialised under the Choreography of Mr. Anjan Kar, the Fashion Admin of Enlighten India Productions. And the entire fabulous costumes have been designed & prepared by Mr. Asif Iqubal Hassan, under the Brand Name of Iqubal. The entire Make-Up have been done by Mr. Subhojit Ghosh the in-house Make-Up Artist of Enlighten India Productions. The audience was speechless.

Another highlight of the event was the release of Enlighten India Productions' 2022 English Calendar. With the arrival of the Bengali new year, almost all of us are accustomed to waiting anxiously for the new year calendar as we feel the need to keep a diary like our own. This special type of calendar also shows beauty and novelty. Because here too the effort to preserve the old tradition can be seen. The aesthetics of the calendar have been established here by honouring the beauty of the ancient tradition of layout and shape of letters during the East India Company in the early nineteenth century. The twelve main Indian festivals of the twelve months are illustrated with all the wonderful, natural pictures in the pages of this calendar. Everything from the decoration of the characters within the calendar to the subconscious voice has a touch of aristocracy.

Then came the announcement of the start of two full length films, one of the main attractions. The two films are based on Rabindranath's short story 'Jibito O Mrito' and the drama 'Raktakarabi'. These two films will be directed by Ritabrata Bhattacharya and produced by Enlighten India Productions with Dipanwita Majumdar as the producer. Founder, producer, chairperson and editor of Enlighten India Productions' & Associate Editor of Dinkaal Newspaper, Mrs. Dipanwita Majumdar says that these two movies production will be started from next month onwards. In the end, one thing to make a memory of is about the extraordinary Enlighten India Productions elegant, vivid and touching event - NIHARIKA.

