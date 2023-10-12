Enlytical.ai: Integrating Data, Analytics and Automation is the future of Advertising on Ecommerce Platforms

In today's rapidly changing digital landscape, brands have expanded beyond physical stores and established a strong online and omnichannel presence. The digital era has opened a world of opportunities for brands to engage with their customers on multiple platforms simultaneously. Now, brands can have a closer relationship with end customers using digital channels.

Each of these platforms serves as a unique gateway to access data from multiple sources and run effective advertising campaigns. However, this abundance of online marketplaces also presents a new challenge: each platform has its own distinct formats for reporting different data sets, including advertising reports.

Currently, many brands take a fragmented approach, relying on various teams to manage their presence across these online platforms. Unfortunately, this approach falls short when it comes to seamlessly integrating data and taking advantage of multiple data sets. As a result, brands are left with disconnected data sources, inhibiting their ability to make informed decisions in today's highly competitive e-commerce landscape.

Moreover, as consumers browse products or services across multiple platforms, they expect a consistent and seamless user experience. To meet this demand, brands must maintain a unified identity across all platforms, ensuring that their customers have a cohesive experience regardless of which platform they choose to engage with.

In this competitive environment where brands fight for premium limited digital shelf space they must leverage every available tool to gain a competitive edge. The future of e-commerce lies in the seamless integration of Data, Analytics, Insights, and automation powered by cutting-edge machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

With the goal of empowering brands to harness the full potential of data across multiple platforms we dedicated our efforts to creating an integrated platform -Enlytical.ai. This groundbreaking platform has been meticulously crafted to provide brands with insights to gain the competitive edge they require to thrive on e-commerce platforms. Enlytical.ai seamlessly combines digital shelf analytics and ad automation, offering a comprehensive suite of insights and tools. By monitoring crucial metrics such as share of search, share of voice, bestseller rank, etc., Enlytical.ai empowers brands to outperform their competitors and stay ahead of the curve.

What sets Enlytical.ai apart is its ability not only to deliver valuable insights but also to use them in real-time to optimize on-platform advertising campaigns. This means that brands can adapt their strategies on the fly, seizing opportunities and effectively addressing challenges as they arise.

The future of e-commerce hinges on the harmonious synergy between digital shelf measurement and automated advertising - precisely what Enlytical.ai delivers. It guarantees consistent results for brands across multiple platforms, enabling them to maintain a uniform brand identity and make well-informed, data-driven decisions.

Success in e-commerce advertising relies on the effective utilization of data, analytics, and automation. By harnessing their combined power, businesses and brands can gain a competitive edge, deliver superior customer experiences, and drive growth.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!