Ensuring Software Excellence Through Regression Testing and Retesting.

Regression testing is a method that re-runs functional and non-functional tests to ensure that a software application works properly after the code gets updated and optimized. Developers can detect unexpected bugs due to enhancements or existing codebases being extended during this test and fix them. Retesting is the process of testing the bugs once resolved by the developers. Still, testers must verify that the bugs are completely fixed. They can also validate that the fix doesn’t affect the remaining features of the applications. As we covered, what are regression testing and retesting? This article covers popular regression testing methods, the steps involved in regression testing, when to perform it, and retesting, which is done after regression testing.

4 Popular Regression Testing Methods

1. Retest all: This method applies regression testing across all existing test suites when a software application’s primary code is updated many times. Retesting all is key to identifying and resolving every bug. This method is time-consuming and resource-intensive. But complete regression is preferred when an application is moved to a new platform or to fix a major bug in the OS when an update is released.

2. Selection of regression tests: You can select the sections to perform regression tests in this method. The applicable sections are chosen based on the scale of the changes in the application. This method can limit test cases applied to related areas, reducing the resources and time taken to test.

3. Prioritization of test cases: You can select the test cases on priority in this method. The test cases are selected based on factors like used functionalities, feature failure rate, and business impact. The new functionalities and customer-centric features are regarded as the top priority test cases.

4. Hybrid: This method combines the above two principles: selection of regression tests and prioritization of test cases. The hybrid method is beneficial in many cases as the need to pick up all test cases simultaneously is neutralized. Instead, you can run test cases based on requirements to save time and effort taken to test applications.

Steps involved in Regression Testing

Step 1: Identify modifications and optimizations in the source code. Followed by

detecting changed components and the impact on the existing essential features.

Step 2: Prioritize all requirements and code modifications by aligning the test process with tools and test cases.

Step 3: Select test cases to re-run based on the source code. Post-test case selection they are categorized into reusable and obsolete test cases. The reusable ones are used for regression testing. The obsolete ones can't be used for future testing cycles.

Step 4: Test case variables, such as regression test designs and more., are evaluated to determine how they impact the test case execution time.

Step 5: Categorize automated and manual test cases. Test code can be reused multiple times if automated. Retesting can be applied to ensure no new errors arise due to reusing the code.

Step 6: Test cases are prioritized on the following criteria:

Important test cases that cover all essential features.

Features that don’t come under the essential category but have a certain importance.

Test cases that deal with technical complexities.

These priorities are assigned based on the product’s utility and user participation.

Step 7: Schedule & execute test cases individually to verify if the product performs as expected. Automated tools such as ACCELQ, Selenium, and more can execute test cases faster.

When to Perform Regression Testing?

As we read above, regression testing methods, what is regression testing, and the steps involved. Let’s see in which situations you can perform this testing.

The applications existing feature is assigned as a new requirement.

A new feature gets added, or the code base is updated to fix bugs.

The source code is optimized for good performance.

The software configuration has been changed.

Above are the situations in which you can perform regression testing. Next, let’s read some good practices to retest the software.

Good practices for Software Retesting

Retesting is to test failed test cases after the bugs have been fixed by the developers. Some best practices for retesting the software are:

Document your test cases with meticulous detail. To ensure that anyone revisiting them understands the purpose.

Isolate the testing efforts to the particular area where the bug was identified.

Don’t trust the code fix; validate it. Test rigorously to ensure the bug is truly resolved.

Retesting can check unintended side effects on other software sections and execute related test suites for a complete check.

Regularly communicate the retesting progress to your development team and stakeholders.

Maintain consistency in the environment being tested. Replicate the conditions where the bug was detected to ensure accuracy.

After the marked bug as resolved, conduct a final validation to ensure the delivered product is as per your users’ expectations.

Conclusion

After updating the code for the login button, the user might not be able to log out of the software. A minute change might have a negative user experience. Hence, regression testing is a critical action, even time-consuming.

ACCELQ is an AI-powered test automation platform on the cloud with a codeless approach. It is capable of executing CI-driven regression suites, performing API testing with regression maturity, and more.

