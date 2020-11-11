Entertainment at home or WFH, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ has got you covered

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:43 IST

Being cooped up at home during extraordinary times isn’t easy. This is because most of us aren’t used to being indoors for large parts of the day. We’re used to sitting in our office chairs for hours or moving from one location to another, attending meeting after meeting.

There is one gadget, however, that can help you sail through the ‘new normal’. It’s none other than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+. They are here to change the way you work and play.

Smooth tablet display

With the Galaxy Tab S7+, you get a gorgeous Super AMOLED display, featuring a WQVG+ resolution along with HDR10+ support ( Samsung )

One of the best features of the Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ is the displays on offer. With the Galaxy Tab S7+, you get a gorgeous Super AMOLED display, featuring a WQVG+ resolution along with HDR10+ support and SGS Eye Care certification. This ensures that you get the crispiest and the most vibrant picture quality on your tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an LCD display. The standout spec that is shared among these two displays is that they run on 120Hz refresh rate. It’s the first time ever on an Android tablet. It gives you super-smooth transitions while you watch videos or play games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush. Even if you’re just scrolling through your social media feeds, you’ll feel a whole world of difference. Just moving from one photo to another on Instagram will feel smoother than ever.

But what good a 120Hz refresh rate is if it is not supported by a massive battery and powerful processor to back it up. Samsung has loaded the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ with all the features you need.

Just like their smartphone counterparts, the tablets have a smart battery feature that intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on the content on the screen.

A beefy battery that never runs out

The 10,090 mAH battery on the Galaxy Tab S7+ is good enough to last you a full day of work and play. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 10,090 mAH battery that is good enough to last you a full day of work and play. Take notes, play games, watch videos, or just doodle. Do all of that and more without needing to reach out for the charger.

Don’t discount the Galaxy Tab S7 and its optimized 8,000 mAh battery. That one will also easily last you a full day. The battery will power through your workday and last through your entire play-time. When you need to charge, the tabs are supported by 45W fast charging to get you back, up and running, in no time.

Binge-watch TV shows or play the latest video games

The latest Snapdragon 865+ processor is powerful enough to handle whatever you throw at it. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865+ processor with 5G support. It’s powerful enough to handle whatever you throw at it and makes sure your tablet never lags. This chipset allows for the ultimate multitasking.

With the Snapdragon 865+ processor under-the-hood and a smooth 120Hz display, playing games has never been better. ( Samsung )

With the Snapdragon 865+ processor under-the-hood and a smooth 120Hz display, playing games has never been better, thanks, in part, to the enhanced GPU. Gaming with your BFFs will be smoother and lag-free, giving you that slight advantage over your opponents. The state-of-the-art chipset can also be used for those high-end creativity apps like Photoshop Express.

Coupled with the massive display, the Tabs truly bring your content to life. The colours are accurate and easy on the eyes so you can watch without any issue, even when you’re out in the park on a sunny day.

Multitasking at a whole new level

During our workday, we’re always multitasking. Whether it is drafting emails, viewing our notes, having a work call on Zoom or browsing the web for some information. It’s hard to keep track of all that is ongoing. Thankfully, the Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ are here to help us.

With the new Multi Window feature, you can pin three applications side by side, using them all simultaneously to maximise your productivity.

The mighty S Pen

Use the S Pen to take notes and feel like you’re writing on a paper thanks to its ultra-low latency. ( Samsung )

To make your work hours even more productive, there’s the new S Pen. We’ve all come to love the S Pen over the years and in 2020, it gets even better.

During the working hours of the day, use the S Pen to take notes and feel like you’re writing on a paper thanks to its ultra-low latency. Even better, your handwritten notes on the tablet can be converted to text using the in-built software.

Be it putting down ideas, marking up notes in a Word document, or just swiping through the draft of the presentation, the S Pen makes working a breeze. The S Pen magnetically sticks at the back of the Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ so you never lose it.

You can also use the S Pen to conduct a presentation thanks to the in-air mouse. Just connect the S Pen and your tablet using a Bluetooth and manage your presentation without even touching your tablet.

Powerful desktop experience with DeX Mode

With the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, you can get a PC-like experience, even when using a tablet. This is thanks to Samsung’s DeX mode. It allows you to use your tablet just like a PC. With Wireless DeX support, you can switch over to a larger display with the help of just one key. It’s useful when you need to make a presentation or conduct a multi-person video call. You can connect the tablets to a monitor using a USB cable or wirelessly.

You can even enjoy the access to multiple windows, drag and drop functionality and much more.

Enhanced productivity with the Book Cover Keyboard

Reach your maximum productivity with the Book Cover Keyboard. ( Samsung )

Pair the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ with the Book Cover Keyboard and you’ll be able to reach your maximum productivity. A touchscreen is good for swiping through presentations and being productive on the go, but what if you just want to sit down and edit a document? That’s where the ergonomic keyboard comes in handy. It has a free stop hinge that can go up to 165 degrees, allowing you to find the perfect angle on whatever surface you’re working on. You can now work, blog, or binge-watch your favourite TV shows from anywhere you like. It’s surely a blessing for everyone working from home. Additionally, the Book Cover Keyboard has a protective flap for the S Pen.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ now!

#RewardYourself with the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ and get a 10% cashback. ( Samsung )

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ are the perfect WFH companions. They’re there for you when you need to work and also there for you when you need some me-time to unwind.

With a thin-and-light design, speedy performance, and a super-smooth 120Hz display, the Galaxy Tab S7|S7+ are indeed the perfect gifts for yourself, your friends or your loved ones.

Samsung has given even more reasons for you to make this purchase during the festive season. #RewardYourself with the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ and get a 10% cashback. That’s not it, enjoy a 50% off on Samsung Care+ and Rs. 10.000 off on Keyboard cover. Starting at Rs. 50,399, these premium tablets make for a real deal. Visit Samsung’s official website to know more about the perfect WFH companion. You can buy the Galaxy Tab S7 (WiFi) at Reliance retail and Samsung e-store.