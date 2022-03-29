Entertainment redefined The Freestyle way

Where do you like your TV to be – on the living room wall to watch the day’s news, or the bedroom ceiling for late night Netflix binges, or embedded in the study desk for online classes, or even outdoors on the garden wall for a match session with the boys? The hottest entertainment in town – ‘The Freestyle’ by Samsung – offers all these possibilities and much more!

So, if you are looking for a versatile projector for your home that can do more than just stream content, this is just the big screen experience you need! It’s 180-degree design offers you the flexibility to point, play and enjoy the experience anytime, and from anywhere with a cinematic experience that is totally immersive, thanks to its powerful speaker that sends out sound waves in every direction.

The all-new Samsung Freestyle has now been launched in India. And you can get exciting offers worth ₹10,900*, inclusive of carry case, if you order it now. Terms and conditions apply. Let’s find out what makes The Freestyle #ChangeTheWayYouPlay so special.

Compact and Versatile Design

The round, compact shape of The Freestyle and 180-degree design offers you the flexibility to place it anywhere to enjoy a big screen experience. Its cradle stand allows you to project your favourite content at any angle and on any surface. It is lightweight and portable, so you can carry it along in your backpack for the next picnic to have your entertainment on the go.

Simple to Use

Say bye-bye to complicated set-ups. This projector is the true definition of plug and play #ChangeTheWayYouPlay. All you need to do is simply adjust the angle on the 180 degree cradle stand – straight or from the side – and it sets up instantly. The Freestyle automatically adjusts and optimises the screen without moving the device so that you are ready to watch in a matter of seconds. It can even project on a coloured wall with the smart calibration feature through SmartThings app, making it totally hassle free to use.

Immersive display

Whether you like your display big or small, The Freestyle offers unmatched picture quality with its high resolution display and high contrast visuals. Its USP is that it can offer bright images even in a dimly lit room, offering you a great viewing experience. The screen can be projected from 76cm (30”) to 2m 54cm (100”) so you can pick the screen size you fancy depending upon where you are projecting. Experience The Freestyle your way by ordering your own. Those ordering now will also get ₹5,000 instant cashback* and a carry case worth ₹5,900* absolutely free. Terms and conditions apply.

Powerful audio

Listen to chillout music or watch a movie with the premium 360 degree sound. The audio output is loud and clear offering a cinematic experience, no matter where you are connecting it. It works equally as well in the outdoors, as it does inside the bounds of the home. There is no need to connect it to an external Bluetooth speaker, even though that is an option made available by Samsung.

A cool feature is the screen mirroring, that allows you to mirror the content playing on your Samsung TV to The Freestyle fitted in any part of your home.

‘Smart’ TV

The Freestyle comes fully loaded with all the Samsung smart TV features, as well major screening services making it easy to watch any content you wish to, without having to worry about compatibility or licenses. Another cool feature is the screen mirroring, that allows you to mirror the content playing on your Samsung TV to The Freestyle fitted in any part of your home. The projector is also compatible with Alexa and Bixby, allowing you to power it with simple voice commands.

With some ‘smart’ calibration

You can use the Samsung SmartThings app to optimise your viewing experience by using your smartphone to adjust the projector’s brightness and colour settings. Using smart calibration, it analyses the environment where it is plugged in to check for elements like wall colour and lighting conditions to configure the settings and create a stunning picture. Experience the best in picture technology with The Samsung Freestyle. There are exciting offers running till March 31. Terms and conditions apply.

Suit your mood

The Freestyle is much more than just a projector that mirrors content. Its ambient mode allows you to project images to the wall as a backdrop to set the mood in the room. You can upload your own photographs, or better still use its cinemagraph option which has pre-set screensavers to boost up those party vibes.

With so many exciting features, The Freestyle truly brings unexpected joy everywhere it goes with its unmatched features and versatile performance. The all-new Samsung Freestyle is now launched in India. Bring it home and change the way you play! If you order it now, you can get ₹5,000 instant cashback* and a carry case worth ₹5,900* absolutely free. Terms and conditions apply.

So, what are you waiting for? Order it today on Amazon or on Samsung’s official webstore.