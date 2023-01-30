Entrepreneur Binay Kumar appointed to Telephone Advisory Committee

Noted businessman, entrepreneur, and organisation leader Binay Kumar has been appointed to the Telephone Advisory Committee.

The appointment, which is valid for a period of one year, was notified by the Department of Telecommunications, which functions under the Union Ministry of Communications, on January 13.

Mr Kumar’s appointment to the Bareilly Telephone Advisory Committee is a recognition of the extensive experience he has achieved in multiple domains such as import-export, trade, banking, finance and international fund management in the past couple of decades.

“The appointment to the Telephone Advisory Committee comes with a sense of responsibility to give my best as I have always done. I look forward to contributing positively to the Committee and helping it achieve its objectives,” said Mr Kumar, who has established himself as a pre-eminent industry leader and thought champion.

Mr Kumar completed his engineering from The Institution of Electronics Engineering, New Delhi, before pursuing B-Tech from Russia. His study and subsequent professional stint in Russia allowed him to build a strong network comprising ministers, bureaucrats, businessmen, and bankers, which has only expanded in the last 27 years. He is the International Representative of the Treasury of Creator RA, an international financial organisation designed to promote economic growth and expand trade and economic relations between countries He is also a Director at SB Marvel Private Limited in Russia and President of the RA Creator Commercial Private Limited in India.

In the field of banking and finance, Mr Kumar has been associated with over 40 banks in a career spanning 12 years. He serves as the International Advisor of Commercial Bank AG, UK, and Vice President of Worldwide Achievers Private Limited. He also has extensive experience in the medical field and has been associated with numerous government projects.

Mr Kumar has been closely associated with a road infrastructure development startup as well as with a defence technology startup making drones under the Make in India project.

“The country has given me a lot. I am committed to giving back to the country as much as I can, which is why I am associated with dozens of business, social, and other ventures. I have also learnt that when you are driven and closely involved with your work, the rest of the team will be automatically motivated to follow you and give its best,” Mr Kumar added, explaining his philosophy and work style.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.