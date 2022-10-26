Entrepreneur Deepak Pareek ventures into media production with a regional movie

Content Creator Deepak Pareek is very active on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube having following of 150k+. His content revolves around personal growth, productivity hacks, tips on how to become an effective public speaker, how to live the best college life, and sometimes also tries mimicry to which he says, “I don’t attach any numbers to my mimicry videos. I do it for fun and I enjoy doing them. The one with Ankur Warikoo and Abhishek Upmanyu have been received well by the audience”. But what seems like an easy ride wasn’t actually one. Let’s get to know about how Content Creator Deepak Pareek has set-up his own media production start-up and turned into producing a Bengali Feature Film ‘Akorik’ starring legends Victor Banerjee, Rituparna Sengupta and Anuradha Roy.

Deepak Pareek comes from a very small town in Rajasthan called Nokha. He completed his schooling and graduation from Calcutta and then moved to the UK for his masters. He was once a CA aspirant and says, “I didn’t feel like pursuing CA because the effort to reward ratio was not so favorable so I quit”. After getting done with his graduation from St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta, he started creating content on social media and continued doing the same for a period of more than two years with zero revenue and very few numbers to his name. He often mentions, “I almost felt like giving up but thankfully didn’t” when asked about challenging times in his content creation journey. When the pandemic happened, he started doing live sessions on Instagram to interact with more people and build his network and this is when one of the creators told him to create reels because it was engaging. “I jumped on to reels immediately it came in India and probably enjoyed the first mover advantage. I was at 2,000 followers on Instagram but my reels started crossing 100k and 200k views. This is when I realized I need to keep doing it” says Creator-Entrepreneur Deepak.

Deepak then kept creating content consistently and slowly grew his audience base to 50k within a span of 3 months. In early 2021, he moved to the UK for his masters course and then started a media production house called Iceberg Creations whose first project is its in-house produced Bengali Feature Film ‘Akorik’ starring legends Victor Banerjee, Rituparna Sengupta and Anuradha Roy. “I could never have imagined doing something like this but the shift from content creation to media production felt like a natural progression”, says Creative Co-Producer of the film Deepak Pareek. On how it felt working with veteran actors, he mentioned, “It’s not something I envisioned to be honest and I’m still taking time to let this sink in”. The film is about the disintegration of joint families into nuclear families and attempts to address this social cause through this film. It’s very difficult to say whether nuclear families are better or joint families and that is why the film is open to interpretation to the entire audience. The film is set to hit the theatres soon. “I can’t wait for the movie to launch and I’m super excited for it!”, says Deepak Pareek, a content creator turned creative producer who has now entered into media production through his start-up Iceberg Creations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.