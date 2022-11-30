Entrepreneur Masoomi Jain launches new range under her brand METALM

“If you don’t believe in what you do, nobody else will.” wrote METALM’s founder and Creative Director Masoomi Jain, explaining her decision to turn down a secure job at a renowned fashion label and launch a unique silver jewellery line amidst covid-19. Her brand seeks to cater to the modern woman’s desire for jewellery to be a part of her identity. With priorities, life goals, and outlook on nearly everything under the sun altered, this young entrepreneur treads carefully on the tightrope that promises a free, more empowering future.

Jain is in the process of scaling a business which was organically started as a small business from a spare room in her home to now entering Indian marketplaces to embark on its journey of being a household jewellery brand name in India. Native to the capital of India, with a professional background in Fashion Design and a degree of Masters in Fashion Management from the London College of Fashion (University of Arts, London), Masoomi has a unique perspective towards life and freshness in her style from where she draws inspiration. Her “minimal yet timeless” products symbolise simple pleasures in life. Its versatility extends to those who like to wear unfussy pieces on the go.

Belonging to a family of jewellers who has been in this business for over half a century, she is optimistic to pave her own path by making a difference in society. With a conscious decision of trying to employ more women at work, Jain reveals that since METALM is a woman-led label, as a byproduct and semi-happenstance, most team members are women. She believes that strong women leaders in the organisation act as role models for women aspiring to reach the top.

She has succeeded in transforming an online-only venture on Instagram focusing on a couple of jewellery categories into a high-potential budding brand now offering: Earrings, Bracelets, Jewellery sets, Anklets and a lot more for men and women, both ready-to-ship and customised.

“Personal Touch is everything,” says Masoomi on the importance of offering customised jewellery products to her clients.

The Jewellery Market in India is highly competitive and is one of the growing sectors in the country. “As more consumers discover the possibility of customisations, businesses can no longer distinguish themselves only based on high quality or pricing.”, she reveals. It is necessary to keep up with the fast-growing market hyper-trend fueled by the demand for advanced individualisation. Exquisite craftsmanship allows Jain to create a close-knit community of customers by connecting to make them feel like a part of the process.

Armed with a game plan of trying to create an inclusive space that speaks to women of India with its impeccable style, personal touch and affordable pricing, she wishes to change how we consume by embedding sustainability in product DNA. Speaking of challenges and adversities along the way, she says: “starting alone amidst Covid-19 with a strong ideology of not merely making money but making a difference, we have had our ups and downs in this competitive market. It all seemed a little difficult initially, but support from family and community keeps the boat afloat.”

Furthermore, this young entrepreneur wishes to nurture the community of women in business by collaborating and engaging in order to encourage new ideas. This may open doors for new avenues in the future to create pieces that are like little heirlooms that you can treasure forever.

Website - www.shopmetalm.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.