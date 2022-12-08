Entrepreneur Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai Launches JHONUM Clothing Brand

“I achieved the biggest milestones in my life, thanks to the people, who kept telling me that #YouCantDoIt” - Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai, Founder STCnetwork and Co-Founder JHONUM.com

Balochistan is an underdeveloped province of Pakistan and access to quality education and technology is still beyond affordability for many lower middle class families out there. It was hunger and thirst for quality education and better life that forced Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai’s family to travel all the way to Karachi, a coastal and industrial city in Sindh, in 1999.

Belonging to a poor middle class family in Kalat, Balochistan to becoming a renown Pro Blogger, Digital Marketer and Serial Entrepreneur, the story of Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai’s life is an inspiration in itself. We reached out to him, to get all insights of how come a Blogger turned Entrepreneur, established one of the fastest growing bespoke clothing brands in Pakistan based on a HYBRID BUSINESS MODEL with franchises all over Sindh and Balochistan.

How did Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai Start a Clothing Brand While Being a Blogger?

Mustafa is a professional blogger and researcher at www.MyBloggerTricks.com. He has also written the internet's biggest research on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology. The connection of a digital marketer with a clothing brand is strange so upon inquiring he said: “I ran a digital marketing firm by the name STCnetwork back in 2019 when Jhonum’s current co-Founders Qamar bizenjo and Muslim Aziz met me and expressed their wish to start a tailoring business online. They had no idea of branding, marketing and how websites are created and ranked on search engines and social media. They came as customers but later our hearts synchronized and we started sailing this ship together as One Power.”

“It all started with #YouCantDoIt” says Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai while quoting how he was demotivated by his tailor when he shared the idea of starting an online tailoring Business where customers would submit measurements online and their custom suits will be stitched and delivered at their doorsteps. The tailor sarcastically told him that bespoke is a complex technical work and requires at least 10 years of expertise to learn how to take basic body measurements! Thus his idea of a Online Bespoke brand was a bad idea as per the tailor and that it wont work ever.

It was that day when Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai, along with his two friends decided to embark on a journey of setting up a clothing brand based on a Hybrid Business Model i.e. (A Business that functions both Online and Offline, independent of State restrictions such as Lockdown etc.)

JHONUM means “Dearest” in Persian language and Mustafa calls all his customers as Jhonums. Clever marketing!

They started with a small rented flat, two stitchers and one cutter in 2019, pre-Covid19 era. Mustafa’s digital marketing skills and his 10 years of experience in Blogging, SEO and SMO, helped JHONUM, to rank on highly searched terms related to traditional Kameez Shalwar attire. Be it a Balochi Ghair Shalwar to Balochi, Sindhi or Pashtun Cultural days, JHONUM is trending everywhere on SERPs within a span of just 3 years.

Today they have expanded their factory space to over 15 rented flats with over 2 dozen labours and three Franchise Outlets and more under construction. JHONUM now stands at 100 Crore Valuation dated 29th Jan 2022 with a single Franchise costing over 4 Crore.

How JHONUM Handled Market Competition?

When asked how he compete with decades old existing competition in the market, Mustafa replied: “Unique selling points (USPs), extraordinary customer service, intelligent use of technology and being consistent are the only success ingredients required for any business to grow and do wonders.”

Mustafa has surely made excellent use of technology in his business as a computer programmer. From the world's first microchipped suits (smart suit), a size calculator based on Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man', to a real time tracking system, JHONUM is surely 20 years ahead of its competitors!

Imagine a tailor who thought it would take Mustafa 10 years to only learn how to take measurements, would be amazed to see Mustafa’s Size calculator that calculates your perfect body measurements in seconds by simply telling it your Neck size and Height!

Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai’s story is motivating for youngsters who wish to excel in life. No work is small or big, you never know what destiny has planned for you. Mustafa’s Clothing Brand idea could have never worked so effectively had he not acquired the digital marketing skills from his blogging career.

Keep working hard, stay hungry and thirsty for knowledge and persistent with your work. Success is guaranteed for those with skills, passion and consistency.

If you wish to connect with Mohammad Mustafa Ahmedzai or ask him any queries with your startup ideas, he can be reached on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mybloggertricks or at support@jhonum.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.