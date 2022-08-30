Entrepreneur Sahil Suri Starts New Venture With Dejavu Entertainment & Events

The world of entertainment and nightlife is a lot bigger than you think. It's beyond movies and series. But there's one thing which makes it complete. Can you guess it? Of course, it's Dejavu Entertainment and Events. This stunning company is known for setting bars in the nightlife and party domain. While they keep making big movements, this time they have announced a profitable partnership and with whom?

Well, it has come to our ears that Dejavu Entertainment and Events has signed a partnership with eminent businessman Sahil Suri. Going all-nosy, we found out that he is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who is from Delhi and already owns a luxury cafe called Marshmallow in India. He recently bought stakes in Dejavu Entertainment and Events. Now, we cannot wait to see what this partnership will bring for Dejavu and us!

Speaking of this brand-new partnership, the founder of Dejavu Entertainment and Events, Rahul Kaul said a few words: "We are extremely delighted to start a new chapter at Dejavu by partnering with Sahil Suri. He is an ace businessman. We desire to keep prospering and similarly expanding ourselves."

Don't we all know that Dejavu Entertainment and Events are the best party hosts? Based in Dubai and expanding its expertise across the world, Dejavu has crafted the most unforgettable parties to date. From weekday chills to weekend bashes and cruise parties, they've got you covered for everything. Besides nightclubs and yacht parties, they also do wedding planning, live bands, artist management, and VIP concierge. So when you are searching for jaw-dropping entertainment, you precisely know where to stop, right?

Speaking of Dejavu Entertainment and Events, it would be unfair of us to not mention Bollywood. Everybody knows that this nightlife company is cherished for Bollywood nights. Oftentimes, celebrated names from showbiz are spotted at Dejavu parties. Nargis Fakhri, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, B Praak, Shah Rukh Khan are a few names that have already partied at Dejavu.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.