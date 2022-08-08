Entrepreneur Shubham Rathi introduces an edtech platform Share Dekho

Investing is something that helps people to make money on their own money. Besides that, it helps them stay ahead of inflation and assists in meeting their financial goals. Understanding this and to spread knowledge about trading and stock market among young trade enthusiasts, Shubham Rathi launched a new EdTech platform- Share Dekho. The main motive behind starting this venture was to equip the youth of the country, especially those who belong to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by providing them with knowledge about the investment and trading sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entrepreneur Shubham Rathi who is also the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union and State President of All India Jat Mahasabha started the one-of-a-kind platform that eases the difficult investment and share market terminology so that they can be understood by a common person. Every investment enthusiast who is willing to have a better understanding of the realm can enroll themselves and gain the benefits of getting guidance from market experts. The platform makers have segregated the courses into three categories so that people can enroll themselves in the course that meets their requirements. The three types of courses are the Basic Course which is priced at INR 5,999, the Expert course which is priced at INR 9,999, and the Elite Course which is priced at INR 14,999.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The classes will give students insider knowledge about the hidden secrets that lie within the stock market. Additionally, the industry specialists will burst myths that revolve around the sector. Topics like gap theory, dow theory, buy & sell tactics, strike price selection, risk opening, etc will be covered. The classes will be streamed off-campus via video streaming applications for 25 days and each class would go up to 40 minutes. One of the biggest benefits of registering with Share Dekho is that their procedure is hassle-free and easy to understand. A student simply has to go to the website and register themselves there. After that, the support team will be contacting them to help them ease the payment process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the idea behind the inception of the EdTech platform, Shubham Rathi, the Founder, and CEO of Share Dekho says, “I believe that investing and trading can be extremely beneficial if done correctly. However, it is a big market and there can be a lot of drawbacks if not understood properly. Thus to save everyone from problems that may occur, we at Share Dekho, target investment enthusiasts to help them get a better understanding of trading. With our platform, we aim to bring change and spread knowledge.“

The EdTech platform Share Dekho has also planned to conduct three to four webinars per month that will provide more knowledge. They also intend to launch their exclusive mobile application that will be available for both IOS and Android users. The admissions for the new batch have already been started at Share Dekho so that anyone who has a passion to get familiar with the trading realm can register themselves without any delay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.