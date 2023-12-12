Epitome Integrated City: South India's Largest Urban Vision

India, 12th December 2023: Epitome Projects proudly announces the remarkable progress of Epitome Integrated City, the region's largest HMDA and TS RERA-approved project. This groundbreaking venture is redefining contemporary urban living in Hyderabad, which is set to become South India's most expansive integrated township.

Spanning an impressive of Proposed 1242 acres, this meticulously planned and sustainable community marks a new era in urban development. Phase 1 encompasses 368 acres, attracting over 2000 peoples who have invested in this visionary initiative. This overwhelming response underscores the project's appeal, promising a vibrant and diverse community within this thoughtfully crafted environment.

Strategically positioned along the thriving Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway-65, surrounded by panoramic mountains and a sprawling 279-acre natural lake, this project embodies real estate excellence. Its location promises rapid growth and substantial appreciation, attracting interest from companies eyeing a presence in this flourishing corridor.

The ongoing development of Epitome Integrated City is making remarkable strides, with Phase 1 already launched across 368 acres with 3602 units. Phase 2, spanning 399 proposed acres, and Phase 3, projected to cover 475 acres, signify the expansive vision of this integrated township. What makes this development exceptional is the inclusion of 24+ massive theme parks and an array of world-class amenities.

The corridor's exponential development is bolstered by Asia's largest Film Studio, "Ramoji Film City," sprawling across 2000 acres, elevating the region's growth trajectory. Spanning 247 km between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the corridor offers seamless access to five ports, an ideal choice for dream homes amidst nature's allure.

The forthcoming expansion of the Vijayawada Highway into a six-lane road, as announced by the Central Government, stands poised to elevate accessibility and infrastructure, further augmenting property valuation and growth prospects.

Epitome Projects extends a warm invitation to potential buyers, investors, and stakeholders to explore the future of living at Epitome Integrated City, where innovation, sustainability, and community converge to redefine urban existence.

For more information and to experience the vision firsthand, visit https://epitomeprojects.in/

